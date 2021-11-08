It’s a good time to shout “It’s a fire!”





“Your computer is on fire” edited by Thomas S. Mullane, Benjamin Peters, Mar Hicks, and Kavita Philip (MIT Press, 2021)

A simple spirit guides many executives today. Build businesses that can harness the power of new technologies, scale up as quickly as possible, and show investors that these businesses can compete in an uncertain future. As a result, the number of digital (and digital-powered) companies that are more relevant and indispensable to our lives is growing rapidly. However, these companies also produce a variety of unintended and harmful consequences.

Business momentum to address these consequences of personal information breaches, algorithmic bias, misinformation dissemination, widespread inequality, and environmental damage is increasing day by day. Activist shareholders, among many other stakeholders, advocate a “responsible technology” policy and a closer link between technology ethics and executive compensation packages. Social and environmentally friendly consumers vote with their wallets, encouraging businesses to reassess their products and objectives, including their role as employers in a diverse and enthusiastic workforce. The pandemic is only gaining momentum of change.

But how can a company maximize the positive impact of technology and minimize all negative impacts? This is the next big challenge facing corporate leaders, and our entire system. That’s why Your Computer Is On Fire, an important reading for business leaders who address this question head-on, is 2021’s best technology book.

In a sense, it’s a rare choice. This book is not a single story, but consists of 16 essays. And they are written by scholars for the target audience of STEM students, humanists, engineers and social scientists. However, executives who pass through Your Computer Is On Fire, which has more than 400 pages, will finish it without any anxiety. The author is not afraid to dismantle the most sacred assumptions in the tech industry and everything we have come to accept about our digital life and the multi-billion dollar digital transformations that are happening in-house. Is forced to reconsider. Titles such as “Gender is a corporate tool”, “Network is not a network”, and “Coding is not empowerment” are not punchy.

In The Cloud Is a Factory, the first and most provocative essay in the collection, readers Nathan Ensmenger, an associate professor at Indiana University, asks different ideas about cloud, one of the most innovative business technologies of the generation. I am calling to.

What exactly is the cloud? The simple answer is that it’s a set of computing software services (from email to inventory tracking software) that users can access via the Internet rather than on their desktop or internal server. Cloud computing platforms have proven to be a powerful way to test new approaches and try out new technologies such as advanced analytics and 3D printing.

But more simply, the cloud is a collection of computers in some other data center. That is, a computer that requires physical materials such as metal and plastic, electricity, water, and people. A kind of … industrial factory. As Ensmenger observes, a typical data center consumes 350-500 megawatts of electricity and requires about 400,000 gallons of fresh water daily for cooling.

However, the term cloud is used as a metaphorical device, and the cloud tends to be considered a benign virtual technology solution, allowing the computer industry to avoid the long history of regulating physical infrastructure resources. It’s done. In the past, when traditional factories polluted water supplies or injured workers, public policy responded, even if they were late. However, the cloud is largely unregulated and all factory-like adverse effects are underreported. “Before it’s too late, let’s bring this deliberately vague and airy metaphor back to Earth, based on the greater history of technology, labor and the environment in which it was built,” Ensmenger pleads.

In another essay, “Your Robot Is Not Neutral,” Safiya Umoja Noble, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, seeks a deeper, more common-sense understanding of the processes involved in data formation. Social composition. Just as race and gender are social components (not immutable or naturally occurring, but what we decide), so are the data that have come to dominate our lives. The problem is that there is no connection between the creation of that data and the historical social practices that inform the construction of them. Noble, a low-income region, argues that this data is African-American, Latino-American, and when data is generated from a series of discriminatory social processes, such as the production of statistics on city police. “The concept of data purity and neutrality is so deeply embedded in training and discourse about what data is that it is very difficult to get away from the reductionist debate,” because mathematics is mathematics. I can’t tell them apart, “she wrote.

This essay also addresses another issue for the high-tech world, gender inequality. “Sexism is a function, not a bug,” said Mar Hicks, an associate professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology. How sexist employment and dismissal practices and electronic computing technology in the UK computing sector He talks about whether it became an “abstraction of political power.” In the form of a machine. “These obstacles are not just accidents. They are the hallmarks of how the system was designed to work and how it continues to work without significant external intervention,” Hicks said. Is writing.

Each writer sees different issues through his own lens, but Your Computer Is On Fire’s collection of essays provides a cohesive story. History, especially the history of computers and industrial societies, acts as a purposeful and cunning organizational device. This is because the tech industry is wired only forward, not backward. The industry is built on the concept of constant reinvention, and writers know that there is no act of digging history for lessons in their DNA. But it should be. As the author of Your Computer Is On Fire reveals, many problems arise when you ignore history and can’t think more humanely about computing.

Undoubtedly, businesses need to deal with the harm caused by technology so that the damage does not outweigh the profits. The book does not provide specific recommendations for developing such responsible technology policies, nor does it outline a wide range of policy changes. But your Computer Is On Fire succeeds by forcing us to adjust our thinking and speaking about the essential issues at the heart of our business and society. And it’s a great starting point for change, the authors say.

Professor Benjamin Peters of the University of Tulsa, author of “Networks are Not Networks,” explains: The world is really burning, but that is not the reason why it is purified or destroyed on the exact days and times predicted by the self-proclaimed prophets of profit and fate. The flow of history will continue to surprise you. “

Honorable Mention:

Futureproof: 9 rules for humans in the age of automation by Kevin Roose (Random House, 2021)

Artificial intelligence and advanced robotics have enabled machines to perform tasks that once required humans. Almost half of all work in the US economy can be out of date, according to some explanations. But what if our future reality has more subtle nuances? What if automation leaves millions of people away from work, while improving medical diagnostics and slowing climate change? And how do we thrive in this kind of hybrid environment? These are the central questions in the compelling book Futureproof, written by New York Times columnist Kevin Ruth. With honesty and humor, Loose tries to fix some shortcomings of thinking about AI and suggests ways to get the most out of our benefits. Whether Roose advocates making “pay-for-performance thinking” part of the standard STEM curriculum, or encourages “digital identification,” in this very readable and practical book. , Makes an important contribution to the academic fields surrounding the future of AI.

A World Without Email: Rethinking Work in the Age of Communication Overload by Cal Newport (Portfolio / Penguin, 2021)

Did you receive my email? E-mail, and its volume, continues to grow and is a source of concern for the existence of workers in the 21st century. But Cal Newport, an associate professor of computer science at Georgetown University, believes we can live without it. In his wonderful book, The World Without Email, Newport describes how the workplace creates a “hyperactive hive mind” (always quickly communicate, respond and share) and the results. We are working on the issues that arise. Newport says that this style of work forces people to constantly check their inbox and message platform, reduces concentration and concentration, causes mental fatigue and causes dissatisfaction with the work. His highly accessible book presents four simple principles for redesigning the world of work without email: Attention Capital Principles (treating attention like a resource of value), the process. Principles (developing work processes that maximize the value generated from your attention), protocol principles (structuring work processes to optimize coordination between employees), and specialization principles (employees) Allows you to work deeper with fewer members). Changing the email culture of the workplace is not easy, but Newport states that it is “one of the most exciting and influential challenges” facing today.

