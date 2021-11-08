Top stocks to buy today?Check out these top 5 tech stocks





November 8, 2021 by Sayantani Sanial AnalyticsInsight presents the top five technology stocks of November 5, 2021.

The stock market continued to grow despite severe pandemic market fluctuations. This is evident from innovation and investment by technology giants. Companies that focus on delivering high-quality services and products are imbuing their businesses with advanced technology. In most cases, pandemics have supercharged their reliance on global technology, resulting in an increase in the number of investors in the market. Today, Analytics Insight introduces the top five technology stocks for investors on November 8, 2021.

Today’s price: US $ 50.92

Market capitalization: US $ 207,092 million

Intel is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. The company designs and manufactures central processing units (CPUs) for laptops, PCs, and servers. We also manufacture special chips that can be used in a variety of applications in artificial intelligence applications. The company continues to grow and is moving towards manufacturing chips for other companies as well.

Today’s price: US $ 160.07

Market capitalization: US $ 8,141 million

Workiva is a technology company that simplifies the complex technology operations of thousands of companies. It is a software company as a global service that provides a cloud-based connected reporting compliance platform. Workiva allows users to change the way they manage their business data.

Penn National Gaming Ink.

Today’s price: US $ 61.76

Market capitalization: US $ 10,469 million

The next tech stock list is Penn National Gaming Inc, which focuses on managing and operating various gaming and racing facilities. The company also owns Barstool Sports, a digital sports, media and entertainment company. In total, there are about 50,000 game consoles, 1,300 table games, and about 8,800 hotels nationwide.

Today’s price: US $ 123.61

Market capitalization: US $ 110.79 billion

With offices in more than 171 countries around the world, IBM is arguably the giant in today’s technology industry. The company is actively engaged in various technology-related services and products. IBM has departments with a particular focus on cloud computing, enterprise software, and quantum computing technology, to name a few.

Today’s price: US $ 57.07

Market capitalization: US $ 240.7 billion

Cisco is a leading provider of enterprise networking hardware that forms the backbone of the Internet. The company specializes in specific technology markets such as IoT, domain security and energy management. It also offers innovative cloud-based and other high-tech services and products.

