Metal Gear Solid game deleted in past footage





Image: Konami

Konami has announced that both Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be removed from the online shop front after a licensing issue with some of the past archived footage used in the game. ..

The full statement of the company is as follows:

*** *** [Important Notification] Temporarily remove METAL GEAR SOLID 2 and METAL GEAR SOLID 3 from the digital storefront (PlayStation3, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, etc.)

Thank you for playing the Metal Gear series.

We are currently working on renewing the license for some of the past archived footage used in the game, so METAL GEAR SOLID 2, METAL GEAR SOLID 3, and all products including these games will be sold digitally. Decided to suspend. Stores around the world from November 8, 2021.

We will endeavor to purchase it again, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Thank you for using the Metal Gear series.

It seems like it should have been resolved before the license renewal was needed, but I’ll give Konami a lecture on image rights.

In addition to the disappearance of MGS2 and MGS3, Konami has also excluded Metal Gear Solid HD Edition from sale, as the takedown includes not only these two games, but also a collection that includes them.

Nothing is said about whether all or just some of the archived footage is the cause, but an example of some kind of video is the Cold War footage from the Metal Gear Solid 3 cutscene. ..

Below is a complete list of affected games and shopfronts.

PlayStation3 METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITIONPlayStation3 METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITIONPlayStation3 METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITIONPlayStationVita METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3Nintendo 3DS METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3DGOG.com METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCENVIDIA SHIELD METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD for SHIELD TVNVIDIA SHIELD METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV

G / O media may receive fees

The deletion will be applied from today (November 8, 2021). You should check carefully to see if their removal is really temporary or if it’s like a repackaged rerelease with missing footage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/metal-gear-solid-games-being-removed-over-historical-fo-1848013833 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

