Perfect Corp. has partnered with No7 to unveil a personalized foundation shade finder and analysis tool powered by AI to provide the best product recommendations based on unique skin needs and skin tones.





LONDON-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Perfect Corporation is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solutions, with No7, the UK’s number one skin care brand *. The first Perfect Corp to partner with. An unprecedented virtual fitting foundation matching diagnostic solution with AI Foundation Shade Finder Technology.

Bringing an innovative experience to No. 7 customers with personalized foundations and shade match beauty tech

No7 Personalized Foundation Analysis is available on Boots.com and the Boots.ie website via mobile or tablet. The experience diagnoses the customer’s personal skin needs, foundation preferences, including coverage and finish, and lifestyle concerns that may affect the skin to provide a complete No7 foundation range match. Start with an algorithm-based survey to do. Perfect Corp. Powered by AI Foundation ShadeFinder, No7s Skin Expert technology analyzes 10 million samples of approximately 90,000 diverse samples in real time to provide customers with the perfect No7 foundation shade.

No7 Personalized Foundation Analysis uses adaptive ambient lighting adjustments and guidance to capture the best images for analysis and skin tone matching. As soon as customers match their best foundation range and shades, they can virtually try the match and try out the shade options. The back and forth slide feature allows you to compare your natural skin tone and shade match through the live camera view. It also provides information on the range of matching foundations and provides personalized matches across other face products such as powders, concealers, primers and fixed mists.

Perfect Corp. AI Foundation Shade Finder technology takes personalized beauty to the next level. The solution features highly accurate machine learning technology that allows beauty brands to match all their customers to the perfect foundation shade.

AI and AR technologies that drive digital transformation in the beauty industry

Alicechan, founder and chief executive officer of Personalized Corporation, said AI and AR technology have become an important part of beauty brand digital transformation strategies as more shoppers become accustomed to online shopping and looking for personalization opportunities. It’s getting faster. We worked with No7 to develop the first virtual fitting solution. This solution leverages the power of advanced AI and AR technologies to enable customers to find and test foundations that are in perfect agreement with real-world results.

No7 responded to the growing consumer demand for personalization and the accelerating shift to digital beauty behavior due to the pandemic, said Kiran Sandhu, Global Innovation Manager at No7 Beauty Company. Through a qualitative consumer survey, we found that for foundation users, finding the right shade was only half the big picture. Finding the right range to address individual skin goals and concerns is another. Powered by Perfect Corporation’s expert technology, No7 Personalized Foundation Analysis combines skin and color analysis to provide a comprehensive solution that provides truly personalized recommendations. This analysis not only provides the right foundation shade to the customer, but also provides the right foundation based on the customer’s unique skin needs. When we tested the Personalized Foundation Analysis experience on a consumer panel of 932 users, 84% agreed they were confident in finding an exact match.

About Perfect Corporation With over 950 million downloads worldwide, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming the way consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact through AI and AR technology. Our team of experienced engineers and beauty enthusiasts promotes the frontier of technology, allowing individuals to express themselves, learn the latest information on fashion and beauty, and quickly access products from their favorite brands. We are creating a fluid environment that can be used as a future beauty platform. Read our complete guide to cosmetology to discover insights from cosmetology experts and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI.

About No7 No7 has built a history of cosmetology since 1935 by helping women feel the best every day. With a rich science-backed health and beauty tradition and innovative skin care and makeup, we have become a trusted brand for generations. No7s’ in-depth consumer research, product testing and skin understanding continue to drive scientific research and innovation programs as we develop next-generation ingredients and technologies in cosmetology.

