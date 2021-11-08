Where the next Animal Crossing game should take the series





Animal Crossing: New Horizons was doing well, but the free content that highlighted the game is over. With the latest updates adding roosting, farming and cooking, it’s a huge success. It will also be provided with the paid DLC extension Happy Home Paradise. With so much added to the game, players have a lot to do, even if they wonder about their upcoming IP appointments.

Every article in the Animal Crossing series brought something new to the table. Being a mayor, island life, or camp, this series seems to have introduced almost every lifestyle it can manage. However, there is one way you can use revisit. It’s about returning players to the role of mayor so they can manage their city.

Animal Crossing: City Folk did not cover

The concept of the Animal Crossing game based on city life is not new. The 2008 title “Animal Crossing: City Folk” had a gimmick that allowed Kapun to take the player to a city outside the town by bus. There, players will find stores of all kinds, special places like Mr. Resetti’s office, and lots of new villagers to chat with. It’s back on a smaller, more manageable scale, like Animal Crossing Main Street: New Reef. Fans were asked to pay most, if not all, of the same store.

What these games didn’t capture was what it would be like for players to manage the entire city, and the next game could do just that. Newleaf has already helped players choose the facilities to build on Main Street. New Horizons’ latest DLC deals with the design and refurbishment of facilities in the paradise planning archipelago. Even the new Harv’s Island tweaks seem to serve the same purpose as Main Street, allowing players to pay extra. With this in mind, the next step may deal with letting players choose a shop to stay permanently in their town.

Become Mayor of Animal Crossing

In theory, running a city in Animal Crossing isn’t something players haven’t experienced yet, especially when it comes to new titles. The biggest thing the mayor of this city wants from players is the possibility of choosing a new infrastructure in the form of a building and choosing the building to place in the town first. This idea also has the potential to increase the number of villagers, as the mayor can place his favorite villagers like Shino in apartments and townhouses.

From there, players may have access to familiar features such as interior design and even important structures such as schools. While these features were seen in Happy Home Paradise, the new city-based game could lead to further customization not previously seen in Animal Crossing. This type of game may allow players to customize buildings such as city halls in new and interesting ways, rather than making them permanent preset options.

Possibility to regain the favorite of Animal Crossing

This means that the structure needs to be valuable to future mayors, as players can choose and choose the buildings that will enter their city. Fortunately, Animal Crossing and many of its characters have captured the hearts of fans, with no villagers or NPCs lacking love. When an NPC is excluded from a game like New Horizons, many players ask Nintendo when that character will return.

Giving fans the option to fund their city and build structures featuring their favorite characters seems ideal as the next step in the series. In the game that follows New Horizons, it sounds perfect to make it easy and quick for gamers to get characters like Brewster and Katrina. It could even regain fans’ favorites at facilities such as Dr. Schrank’s comedy club and a park with a special fountain that can bring back Cityfolk’s favorite Serena. Neither is in New Horizons.

Animal Crossing may find new places in the countryside, but trading with players who build their own city in the next game is attractive for many reasons. The series focuses less on the player’s own mood, but instead on customization features. The fact that Happy Home Designer is an extended version of New Horizons serves only as a symbol of this direction.

Ultimately it’s up to Nintendo to move on to the next series, but this idea comes next as series like Kirby and Pokemon are experimenting with games like Kirby and Forgotten Lands and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It is likely to work in Animal Crossing. This title looks promising, but it won’t come out until the new Nintendo console hits the market. That said, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Happy Home Paradise alone should keep people busy for quite some time, so fans don’t have to worry.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on Nintendo Switch.

