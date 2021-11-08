Quantum Dx Secures 15 Million Equity Investment From Vita Spring





QuantuMDx has secured a 15 million equity investment from VitaSpring, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm focused on early and growing medical device companies with disruptive technology and global market potential. ..

The proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate the development of the Q-POC platform and evolve it to improve its functionality. The company will also expand its Q-POC testing menu to add multiple respiratory panels, sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), HPV and more to the current SARS-CoV-2 assay.

James Yan, a partner at Vita Spring, said: We are pleased to be able to invest in Quantu MDx. We are also fortunate to have the opportunity to bridge the innovative technology and platform to the Chinese market and look forward to working with Jonathan and his team to fully realize the potential of Quantu MDx to enter the commercial phase. I am doing it.

In addition, Quantu MDx and Sansure Biotech are in discussions on a cooperation agreement. Founded in 2008 in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, Sansure is an in vitro diagnostic solution provider with over 1,500 employees and a broad product portfolio. A proposed contract that provides QuantuMDx with the opportunity to significantly accelerate the commercial development of Q-POC and its cassettes with experienced partners in China and other parts of Southeast Asia. QuantuMDx also offers the opportunity to optimize manufacturing and expand the Q-POC assay portfolio.

Jonathan O Halloran, CEO of QuantuMDx, said: We are very pleased to announce this equity investment today, which will further evolve the Q-POC platform and make the system one of the most innovative and highly multiplexed molecular point of care devices. In the market. Vita Springs is pleased to choose to invest in Quantu MDx as it shares our mission to identify pathogens and develop accurate and efficient solutions for diagnosing disease. We are also looking forward to a close future relationship with Sansure and believe that Sansure will be an excellent partner for Quantu MDx in China to expand our global footprint in China and adjacent markets.

Dr. Keya Zhang, Head of Corporate Strategy at Sansure, added: I was very impressed with the features of the Quantu MDx team and the Q-POC platform. The first test of QuantuMDxs, the SARS-CoV-2 detection assay on a Q-POC device, has already been validated and is on the market. Clearly, there is great potential for other indications. We only partner with innovative world-class businesses and proven, high-performance technologies, so Quantu MDx naturally fits into Sansure and its future expansion ambitions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/medtech-merger-acquisition-finance-and-investment-news/quantumdx-secures-15m-equity-investment-from-vita-spring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos