Windows 11 is very touch friendly





For iPad, Windows 8 in 2012 features Microsoft’s “Metro” user interface, touch-friendly controls and swipe gesture-focused flashing live tiles and an app start screen. rice field. These elements are ported on top of Windows’ traditional mouse-driven user interface, even when running on a PC without a touch screen, for greater visual consistency with the company’s phone operating system, Windows Phone. I am. The result is Katakana, a visual design language that is the Japanese alphabet used to spell borrowed foreign languages.

Ultimately, the Windows 8 approach was unacceptable, and with Microsoft’s withdrawal from the phone market, cross-platform consistency became less important to the company. Windows 10 in 2015 demoted live tiles to part of the Start menu, and Windows 11 finally marked its departure. However, Windows 8 Metro apps were actually more touch-friendly than traditional Windows apps. Microsoft balances the need for decades-honed high-density user interfaces, such as Adobe’s powerful video editing Premiere Pro, with the sophisticated familiarity of iPad apps, such as the up-and-coming video editor LumaFusion. I have continued to work on taking.

In Windows 11, Microsoft is doing a lot of work behind the scenes to solve this problem, allowing traditional app developers to make their work more touch-friendly. For example, you can use a Windows 11 device, such as Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio, to move the screen forward to cover your keyboard. Elements such as taskbar icons spread further apart, making it easier to tap with your finger. Toolbar buttons for Microsoft Office apps.

Windows 11 nods to other touch-friendly things, such as spinning the tile app when the device turns. It also supports Android apps. However, the Windows Explorer File Manager still has a lot of visual inconsistencies. For example, if you need to change network settings, the surface-level interface elements you see have large text and a reorganized, simplified layout. This design is based on Microsoft’s Fluent Design guidelines, which incorporate the latest clues such as animation, responsiveness to multiple input methods, and shading. However, if you drill down to another level, such as disabling the network interface, the interface will remain the same since Windows 95.

Things get even stranger when it comes to the context menu in Explorer. Right-clicking on the icon brings up a Fluent-style menu that contains only some of the advanced options available in Windows 10. To see everything[その他のオプション]Must be selected. You are an old style menu. This can defeat the context menu’s purpose of providing quick access to operations. Of course, registry hacking quickly surfaced and revived the original context menu.

Since Microsoft’s first attempt to blend the touch interface into a well-honed environment for mice and keyboards, its rivals have faced the same dilemma that touch-first apps permeate all major desktop operating systems. .. Google, which has long supported Android apps on Chrome OS, recently previewed Android 12L, which focuses on optimizing Android apps on large displays such as Chromebooks. Apple also now supports iPhone and iPad apps on Macs that use their own chips. It will soon be available on all new Macs. Google is pursuing a Chrome-based 2-in-1 on Lenovo and HP devices, and Apple keeps fingers away from the Mac screen, but all three major desktop OS companies are vague. It’s natural to want to. Between the source and appearance and method of operation of the app, at least when sharing established rules and platforms.

As for Microsoft, Windows 10 was once characterized as the “last version” of Windows because it was migrating to smaller updates on a regular basis rather than releasing a blockbuster regular upgrade. , Continued unprecedented execution for 6 years. So why couldn’t Microsoft start updating the legacy dialog boxes at the time? Therefore, Microsoft set an example for developers by fully adopting its own latest design guidelines.

One possible reason is that the company focused on cleaning up prominent elements such as the Start menu and taskbar icons, rather than digging deeper into settings that only more technical users often explore. is. IT professionals and power users may have developed macros that would not work if some of the older Windows configuration options were redesigned. Alternatively, these stubborn user interface elements are scheduled to be replaced (long rumored in the tenacious control panel), so it doesn’t make sense to invest a lot to get them in place.

Anyway, Windows 11 hasn’t yet returned to the optimal consistency point shown before Windows 8. Microsoft’s most famous products are getting closer and closer to regaining the ease of use of the Windows 8 Metro approach, but the number of developers is still unknown. Many complex professional apps with countless tools, dazzling configuration options, complex user interfaces, and millions of familiar users are happy to embrace a touch-optimized experience.

