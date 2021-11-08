A three-way battle to shape the future of digital finance has begun





November 8, 2021

Finance is becoming the most suitable area for bankers and credit card executives than ever before. Instead, a shabby cast of characters oversees an explosion of innovation that seeks to eliminate incumbents altogether. From established technology companies and fintech start-ups on the west coast of the United States to developers of a variety of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, they are struggling to rebuild digital finance. In 2022, regulators need to respond and start installing stalls.

This digital revolution involves three major trends. One is an effort to provide unprecedented expansion of financial products on a single platform. Facebook’s new digital wallet can be compromised. Banks, payment providers, and large fintechs will continue to prey on startups with the goal of providing their customers with a wide range of services, all using a single platform.

The second trend is an early attempt to diversify finance. Developers are building all kinds of financial applications on the blockchain, ensuring security and trust without the need for intermediaries. New assets of all kinds related to the DeFi world, such as non-fungible tokens (nfts) and other crypto tokens, will continue to grow. Third, the central bank, which is usually a conservative fortress, is also breaking new ground. As more economic activity moves online and physical cash is at a disadvantage, many are on the road to introducing their own digital currencies.

Many actions are expected in 2022. The People’s Bank of China plans to launch the yuan more widely. Central banks from Jamaica and Japan to Thailand and Turkey carry out a variety of tests and pilots. Developed countries will be one step closer to testing their digital currencies. Innovation will continue in private sector. Well funded for new ideas. Venture capitalists invested nearly $ 60 billion in financial technology start-ups in the first half of 2021. Over 100 DeFi applications are under development.

These fast-paced, exhilarating changes are in stark contrast to old-fashioned retail finance, with sleepy ways of doing business, exorbitant rates, and disastrous customer service. I have a lot of things I like about new finances. For customers, it needs to mean a system that uses technology to better meet their needs and at a lower cost. Financial inclusion is also a problem in a prosperous world. In 2018, one in five Americans did not have a bank account or had a shortage of bank accounts. SMEs regularly struggle with access to finance.

Competition should also erode the gross profit of incumbents (Visa and Mastercard make a gross profit of 65-80%). Cross-border remittances, such as remittances from developed countries to poor countries, are still expensive. And as people live more and more online, it makes sense that not only will finance become more digital, but it will also become more integrated into other digital activities such as entertainment and shopping. increase.

However, to fulfill this promise, we must avoid the threat posed by rapid change. Take the risk to the investor. Some new FinTech ideas may get going. Others will fail, leaving investors a loss. Hordes of crypto speculators can encounter a similar fate. It may turn out that paying $ 1.3 million for a foot of a rock photo, as someone did in August 2021, wasn’t a millionaire investment. The risk to customers is that making data more accessible to financial platforms can lead to abuse of market power. New financial products can be more vulnerable to fraud in a decentralized world, and it’s not clear where and how to rely on them.

Therefore, it is up to regulators to maintain their potential while preventing risk. As the line between financial and tech companies becomes more blurry and the value of collecting customer data increases, protecting privacy and security becomes paramount. However, it must be done without compromising the required money laundering prevention checks. This calculation applies to both central bank digital currencies and private financial services. (Unfortunately, China’s electronic currency trials provide little guidance on this issue given that the government prioritizes managing privacy.)

Man for work

Trickier is still looking at ways to incorporate DeFi into regulatory authority. Similarly, Gary Gensler, head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, a major US financial oversight agency, once taught a class on blockchain technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Just as their financial commitments can grow, $ 2.5 trillion worth of crypto assets can begin to pose risks to the wider financial system. Still, the industry retains nearly ideological resistance to regulation, and its lobbying activity is becoming more influential. Proponents of digital finance are planning for the future of the industry. Now it’s time to explain how regulators see it.

Rachana Shanbhogue: Financial Editor, Economist

This article was published under the heading Makeorbreak in the Leaders section of the printed version of The World Ahead 2022.

