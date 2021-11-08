Tesla slides 5% after Elon Musk asks Twitter if he should sell shares





Tesla CEO Elon Musk is standing at the Tesla Gigafactory foundry during the press event.

Patrick Pururu | Image Alliance | Getty Images

Tesla’s stake fell more than 5% in pre-market transactions on Monday after CEO Elon Musk asked Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of the electric car company’s stake.

Tesla’s share price fell 5.5% to $ 1,155 on Monday at 5 am EST. This is well below the $ 1,222.09 price that closed when the market closed on Friday.

Autumn will come after Musk asks his 62.5 million Twitter followers to determine the future of chunks of his Tesla possessions.

“Recently, much has been done with unrealized profits as a means of tax avoidance, so we propose to sell 10% of Tesla’s stock,” Musk said in a Twitter survey that began on Saturday. Do you support it? “

Billionaires gave people the option to vote “yes” or “no” and promised to follow the results of the vote in either way.

Approximately 3,519,252 responded, of which 57.9% voted “yes”.

Musk previously said he was likely to sell a “huge block” of his stock in the fourth quarter.

Musk said at a code conference in Beverly Hills, California in September that marginal tax rates would exceed 50% when stock options expire in Tesla and will be sold soon.

“There are a lot of options that will expire early next year … either they need to expire or they will expire, so a huge block of options will sell in the fourth quarter,” he said.

Other current and former Tesla boards, including Robin Denholm, Kimbal Musk, Ira Ehrenpres, and Antonio Gracias, have also seen hundreds of millions of dollars since October 28 as their shares soared on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Offloaded a considerable Tesla stock.

Shares rose after Tesla announced a record third quarter and car rental company Hearts announced that it would order 100,000 Tesla cars for its vehicles. Musk waited a week after Hearts announced that Tesla hadn’t actually signed a contract with the company yet. Prior to that statement, he cursed Tesla’s short-share investor on Twitter and wrote “Tesla Hertz Shorts.”

Since the announcement of Hearts, Tesla’s stock has risen significantly, and Musk’s net worth has also risen.

Eron’s tax bill

Regardless of the results of Twitter polls, Musk may have launched millions of shares sold this quarter. That’s because he faces an oncoming tax bill of over $ 15 billion.

His options expire in August 2022, but in order to exercise them, he must pay income tax on his profits.

Options are taxed as employee benefits or compensation, so they are taxed at the highest recurring profit level, 37% plus a net investment tax of 3.8%. He also has to pay a maximum tax rate of 13.3% in California because he was granted the option and was earned when he was mostly a California tax resident.

In total, the state and federal tax rates are 54.1%. Therefore, the total tax on his options at the current price will be $ 15 billion.

Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX and Brain Computer Interface startup Neuralink, has not confirmed the tax charges. But he tweeted. “Note: I don’t receive cash salaries or bonuses from anywhere. I only have stock, so the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”

According to the Bloomberg Millionaires Index, Musk is currently the wealthiest person in the world, ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and French retail tycoon Bernard Arnault. The index states that Mask’s net worth is $ 338 billion.

Of his significant Tesla holdings, Musk has an option of 22,862,050 shares for $ 6.24 as it expires on August 13, 2022. These options were awarded to him in 2012.

Robert Frank and Lora Korodny of CNBC contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/08/tesla-slides-5percent-after-elon-musk-asks-twitter-if-he-should-sell-stock.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos