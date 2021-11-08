Tesla shares fall after Twitter users vote to sell shares to Musk





The automaker Tesla logo will be seen at dealers in London, England, on May 14, 2021.Reuters / Matthew Childs

November 8 (Reuters)-Tesla shares fell 5.4% in pre-market trading on Monday. Investors are as Elon Musk’s chief prepares to sell about a tenth of the stake in an electric car maker.

Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, tweeted on Saturday that he would offload 10% of his stake if a user on a social media network approves the offer.

A Twitter poll asking Musk’s followers if they should sell their shares received more than 3.5 million votes, with 57.9% of people voting “yes.”read more

Musk had previously stated that he would need to exercise a number of stock options within the next three months. This incurs a large amount of tax. You can release the money to pay taxes by selling a portion of his stock.

“I only have stock, so the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk wrote with his poll. “I was ready to accept both results.”

The electric car maker’s stock (TSLA.O) was trading for $ 1,156.3 before Bell. If the loss continues, about $ 66 billion will be wiped out.

At stake-$ 21 billion

Market participants expected speculators to try to accelerate his selling. According to Reuters calculations, Mask’s shares in Tesla were approximately 170.5 million shares as of June 30, and based on Friday’s closing price, a 10% sale would be approximately $ 21 billion.

He owns a 23% stake in the world’s most valuable car companies, including stock options.

In the three months to November 4, Tesla’s corporate insiders sold $ 259.62 million worth of shares, excluding the indirect disposal of shares, according to Refinitiv data.

Musk’s vote helps millionaire stocks and others to help fund President Joe Biden’s social spending plan and fill the loophole that allowed rich people to postpone capital gains taxes indefinitely. It follows the US Senate Democratic Party’s proposal to tax its tradable assets.

“The last thing to do when offloading large exposures is to reveal your hands,” said Chris Weston, investigator at Melbourne broker Pepperstone.

“With such overhangs, buyers tend to leave, but this is not the norm, but a way of masking back to the proposal to tax the elite on the profits of unrealized profits.”

Tesla topped $ 1 trillion in market capitalization last month and is the fifth to join clubs including Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O). Became a US company.

“This decline won’t last that long, as Tesla has a staggering record of bouncing back from this type of sale,” said David Madden, a market analyst at London’s equity capital. rice field.

Regulatory scrutiny

Known for Twitter jokes, announcements, and lively interactions with followers, Mask has a share of clashes with financial regulators.

Billionaire has been fined $ 20 million for tweeting that it has secured funding from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2018, considering keeping Tesla private for $ 420 per share. Was imposed. The SEC also requested him to resign as chairman.

Investors watched the reaction from regulators to Mask’s Twitter survey, especially as regulators ordered Tesla to scrutinize important public communications that Mask made with respect to EV makers following the 2018 tweet. Make it shine.

Reported by Sruthi Shankar, Tanvi Mehta, Subrat Patnaik, Anisa Sircar of Bangalore and Vidya Ranganathan of Singapore. Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/tesla-shares-fall-after-musks-twitter-poll-backs-stake-sale-2021-11-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos