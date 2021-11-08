



Obsideo Bert Early Access Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing and indie action game.

Obsideo Bert Early Access PC Game 2021 Overview Obsideo is a cooperative psychological horror game for one to four players in which you and your team of priests explore different locations experiencing supernatural events in an effort to discover the ghost they are dealing with and exorcise evil spirits from the property . You’ll use ghost hunting equipment, along with “Ghostpedia” to try to determine where the ghost is and what kind of ghosts you’re dealing with. Obsideo focuses more on paying attention to context clues and what the ghost looks like, and how it interacts with the environment, rather than finding clues to specific items and basing everything on that, this allows for plenty of replays and keeps each game unique. I also wanted the whole thing to revolve around the exorcism, so every item that the ghost interacts with (spirit chest, EMF, Geiger counter), all change how you approach the exorcism. There are currently over 55 ghostly interactions in the game, these range anywhere from subtle movement of the board, or non-physical breathing, to a ghost completely smashing walls, or making it rain blood. You should pay close attention to what the ghost is doing, because it tells you exactly what ghost you are dealing with. * Terrifying Realistic Ghost Artificial Intelligence: Not only can they always hear you, but ghosts will use their knowledge of the house against you and try to cut you down or trap you in dead zones with nowhere to hide or escape. * UNIQUE GHOSTS: Over 15 different ghosts planned for you to try to exorcise evil spirits, all with different traits, personalities, and abilities. * Equipment: Use popular ghost hunting equipment, such as EMF readers, thermometers, and RemPods to communicate with the ghost and learn how to expel it from the house. * Immersive Experience: All of our homes are designed to scale real-world homes, along with having life-like graphics, Obsideo also features realistic ambient sounds that will completely immerse you in its world. * Intent Recognition: Talk to the ghosts in your real voice through your microphone and they will fully understand almost everything you say, along with specifying exactly how they want to respond to it. Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: EnglishAudio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Early AccessGame File Name: Obsideo_Bert_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 4.2 GBMD5SUM: f97aca975a16703fb1d7673e70e13eda System Requirements Obsideo Bert Early Access

Before you start Obsideo Bert Early Access free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Operating System: Windows 10 64Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9290 Network: Broadband Internet Connection Storage: 15 GB Available Space Notes Additional: Please make sure you have at least 10MB/s Recommended Internet Speed: Operating System: Windows 10 64Bit Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9290 or greater Network : Broadband internet connection Storage: 15 GB available space Additional notes: Please make sure you have an internet speed of at least 10 MB/s

Click the button below to start Obsideo Bert Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

