The past is a prologue: when code signing on Windows 11 doesn’t work





Once in the field of technology, many years ago, Microsoft previewed server software to big fanfare at IT professional meetings. The company has demonstrated the ease of use of software that automatically installs servers, email servers, and Sharepoint servers all within 30 minutes.

There was one problem. Every time Microsoft demoed the server software, it failed with an unclear error message.

At that time, I sometimes posted and answered questions to Microsoft newsgroups. Just before Thanksgiving, I started seeing consultants trying to install software see the same mistakes. One of the forum threads understood the problem. The specific SharePoint dll file used during the installation expired on November 23rd. If you installed the server software before that date, there was no problem. If you try to do it later, the installation will fail. What is the workaround? Go to the server’s BIOS, set the date back before November 23, install the software, and then set the clock back to the correct time.

If you know anything about Active Directory domain controllers, you know that changing the date and time is usually unwise. Fortunately, due to the less than ideal product release in Australia, the server wasn’t adversely affected, just an egg on the face. SmallBusinessServer2003 was even more highly rated.

Why are you broadcasting this story now? That’s because it indicates that the release bug for the new technology isn’t new. Microsoft uses the process of code signing a file to verify and verify that the file is legitimate. If the certificate is not valid or has expired, the operating system or certain files may not work. So last week, a report about an unexpectedly expired certificate started popping up and I had a problem with my Windows 11 application (the company pushed a patch on Friday to fix the problem. For more information. See below).

Affected PCs running either Windows 11 Home or Prohad will have problems with the following applications:

Touch keyboard, voice input, emoji panel. Input Method Editor User Interface (IME UI); Getting Started and Tips; Snipping Tool.

Users running Windows 11 S mode (a specific home version where you can only install the software from the Microsoft Store) are also available in the Settings app.[アカウント]Page and landing page,[スタート]There may be a problem with the menu.

AsMatt Graeber points out on Twitter: The MinCryptVerifyCertificateWithPolicy2 function in ci.dll returns STATUS_IMAGE_CERT_EXPIRED when the file is signed in the preview build and the certificate expires.

In conclusion, Microsoft used the beta version (in this case, the Insider edition code) in the final version of Windows 11, and the code certificate expired on October 31st. Not only that, the code was signed by Microsoft Development CertificateAuthority.Graeber. Continuing: What I find more comfortable to guess now is that the expired preview build code fails to load because users trying to use the preview version of the OS indefinitely can’t interact with the OS. What you do is intentional.

Code signing is important. This is one of the reasons why Microsoft can use technologies such as delivery optimization technology that allows Microsoft to subdivide security patches and deliver them directly from Microsoft or from shared computers in peer-to-peer networks. The pieces are then recombined and the code is validated to ensure that the code has not been tampered with. Patches are available everywhere, and the platform always ensures that the patches you have installed are valid Microsoft code and have not been tampered with.

Generally, when Microsoft releases the final product, the developer certificate is removed and replaced by the final signing process.

There was a Windows 11 preview patch that addressed most issues, but Microsoft released an out-of-band patch on Friday to fix the issue. KB5008295 “Snipping Tool, Touch Keyboard, some embedded apps and Windows 11 S-mode,” the company said on Twitter.

Learn more about.

Askwoody.com uses the MS-DEFCON process for patch recommendations. Use a scale of 1 to 5 to let people know when updates can be safely installed. (1 means you don’t need to install any updates. 5 means everything is clear.) Recently, I was asked when to include Windows 11 in my MS-DEFCON system. We’re tracking updates because Windows 11 is considered a released product, but we think it’s still in the early stages of testing. We do not recommend installing it on a production system.

Windows 11 recovers from this code signing issue, but points out why Microsoft’s new operating system should be considered for testing only. Obviously, Windows 11 will need a little more time for the bug to be resolved.

The good news in this era of Windows Update is that Microsoft didn’t have to produce a new installation CD to address this issue. It was a pretty quick and easy fix. However, it’s worth noting that even with the new code development processes and procedures of the last 20 years, these bugs still occur.

