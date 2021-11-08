Amazon Black Friday 2021 UK Sale: Fire TV Stick at the lowest price ever





Amazon takes Christmas preparations very seriously, with significant discounts on technology, toys and games as a whole. Black Friday 2021 seems to be no exception.

Amazon’s early black Friday deal will be streamed live this morning (Monday, November 8th), spanning TVs, speakers and smart home tech, with plenty of home appliances, robot vacuums and toy offers. I am.

So far, the best deals on Amazon Black Friday include 300 off Samsung 65-inch 4KTV (currently 649) and 71% off Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush (currently only 79.99). increase.

As expected on Amazon’s sale, there are also significant savings on Amazon’s own devices, including 29% off Kindle and up to 45% off Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Here’s an expert selection of the best deals from Amazon’s Black Friday Early Sale and advice on how to make sure you get a real bargain.

Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals Now Available

These may just be Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, but there are significant savings across their own devices, TVs, and the popular Nintendo Switch.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day? Is Prime Day Better Than Amazon’s Black Friday?

The first thing to note in the Prime Day and Black Friday discussions is that while Prime Day savings are only available to Amazon Prime members, Black Friday transactions are accessible to everyone and only available on Amazon’s site. It doesn’t mean that you will be thrifty.

Amazon was one of the first moves to introduce Black Friday to the UK, selling was originally an American phenomenon, but now there is fierce competition for your habits among various retailers. increase. For some great examples and some big savings, please visit the John Lewis Black Friday Deals and Currys Black Friday Deals page.

Is there another Amazon Prime Day in 2021?

Normally, Amazon only hosts one Prime Day event a year, but one report from Recode suggests that there may be another event this year. It remains a rumor, and at this point it feels very unlikely given the very little time left in the year between Black Friday and the inevitable Christmas sale. However, keep an eye out for Amazon Prime Day, which is always full of great technical information.

To get a complete picture of the potential for another Prime Day in 2021, see our detailed Amazon Prime Day guide. Please refresh that page for more information on the next Prime Day.

How to Get Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

Check Amazon Price History: Is It Really a Transaction? The Amazon website uses the CamelCamelCamel tool to view the price history of your products. This will give you the cheapest price ever, so you can be sure that your offer is worth it.

If the item is sold out, please see other places. If Amazon is sold out, check out Currys and John Lewis. If in stock, each one promises to match the price and should be available at the price listed on Amazon.

Know your limits: A broader tip is to know your budget and not rush to buy up. Supply issues related to pandemics could further limit inventory for some items this year, but don’t buy anything just because it’s discounted. Do a survey, figure out what you’re looking for, and read the reviews in advance.

Get a Free Prime Trial: It’s worth considering signing up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial just before it goes on sale. That way, you can take advantage of benefits such as quick delivery. Please note that at the end of the 30-day period, the trial version will turn into a paid service. You will be automatically upgraded to a monthly membership tier of 7.99.

