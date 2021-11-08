Mask’s response to 10% off-road of Tesla stock





SpaceX founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, will visit the construction site of Tesla’s Gigafactory on May 17, 2021 in Grünheide, near Berlin, Germany. REUTERS / Michele Tantussi / File Photo

November 8 (Reuters)-Tesla (TSLA.O) chief Elon Musk holds about 10% of the company’s stake, based on a Twitter vote asking users of social media networks if it should be sold. Announced to sell. His stock. About 58% voted “yes”.

“Recently, we’re proposing to sell 10% of Tesla’s stock because unrealized profits are a way to avoid taxes,” Musk said in a tweet, not receiving cash salaries or bonuses “from anywhere.” ,stock.

Mr. Musk had previously stated that he would have to exercise a number of stock options within the next three months, which would incur heavy taxes. You can release the money to pay taxes by selling a portion of his stock.read more

Here are some comments from the analysts:

DAVID MADDEN, EQUITIC APITAL Market Analyst

“Whenever the dust subsides, people always retreat, given the number of grand plans that the company has made a fairly large pullback.”

“The sale of shares has an immediate impact, but the key here is the reason for selling the shares for tax purposes, and there is no reason to believe that the company isn’t doing well, so the market doesn’t rattle too much for this reason.” “

NICHOLAS HYETT, Analyst of Hargreaves Slan’s Down

“Large stock sales can always disrupt a company’s stock price and are a simple result of supply and demand, but it should not radically change Tesla’s attractiveness or valuation, and the sale should not. If done well, stock prices shouldn’t be confused. In the long run. “

Director of RUSS MOULD, AJ BELLIN VESTMENT

“Elon Musk doesn’t like doing things the traditional way, so it might seem strange to do a poll on Twitter as to whether 10% of Tesla’s stake should be sold, but that’s it. It’s normal behavior for him. “

“Investors look at the situation and try to sell before he does, and if he still likes stocks, he may buy back at a cheaper price. It’s also an open invitation for short sellers to bet that stocks will go down. And if stock prices fall, they will benefit. “

NEIL WILSON, Chief Market Analyst at MARKETS.COM

“Recently, the valuation has skyrocketed so he can say he wants to sell his stock now. He’ll cash out while he’s doing well. It’s hard to criticize anyone, right? And sold out? In any case, Musk was facing a monster tax bill on some of his stock options, so he was planning to start selling immediately anyway, a bonus from being Tesla’s CEO (he). (I like to remind us), the only way to cover is to sell some stock. Looks fair enough, but does it need all findwit show business? “

Daniel Ives, Analyst at WEDBUSHSE CURITIES

“Today, Mask owns about 23% of Tesla and was expected by many on the street to sell up to 5% / 6% of its ownership. 10% at a higher price. Yes, it could surprise some investors, but in the end it’s a digestible number that we’re not overly worried about. Masks are removing band aids now and prolonging the story next year It’s better to sell this part of the stock rather than feeding it into a non-basic bear paper. “

Chamath Palihapitiya, Venture Investor

“We’re witnessing the masses of Twitter determining the outcome of a $ 25 billion coin toss,” he said. (Https://bit.ly/3EWlMN6)

Reported by Sachin Ravikumar, Eva Mathews, Anisha Sircar, Pushkala Aripaka, and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bangalore. Edited by Anil D’Silva

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/reactions-musks-poll-offloading-10-tesla-stock-2021-11-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos