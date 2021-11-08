Call of Duty: Vanguard: Talking Tech Podcast





Hello listeners. This is Mike Snyder. Welcome to Talking Tech. Brett Melina is off today. It was during that year that we began receiving barrage of video games prior to the holiday season. And at least where I live, it’s starting to get chilly. As a result, you spend more time playing video games. And that’s what I’ve done recently and is arguably the best-selling game of the year, Call of Duty: Vanguard. I wrote some stories about the games released for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC on Friday. It starts at $ 60 and is rated mature over the age of 17. And you can see my reviews of those stories and games at tech.usatoday.com. I loved games from the beginning. That’s because I started taking action right from the beginning.

You are part of a team of special forces soldiers trying to command a bustling German train to Hamburg. In other words, they avoid shooting from the Nazis assigned to these two trains running in parallel. And between the tracks, German trucks occasionally ring. So you have everywhere with all sorts of targets trying to move this train forward and take over. Well, I don’t think it’s the big spoilers that our team gets caught early in the game. But when they are interrogated, we get each of their stories in flashback. This allows you to play the hero journey of each character. And each is different. However, most of these missions require stealth. You just don’t want to barrel through the jungle, desert, or countryside, depending on where you are.

And you can see what happened in France ahead of D-Day. You are in the Battle of Midway, in North Africa, and fighting Lommel. I am on the Eastern Front of Russia. Arguably the best story, it’s about the female sniper Paulina Petrois. Russian army. Now, after all these heroes have been identified, some Nazis are planning some initiative to continue after the death of the Führer, so some headphone chos throw them together and are special in Germany. Carry out the mission. So as the endgame approaches, you’ll be able to blow things up as Australian explosives expert Lucas Riggs and play as each of these characters. You are offering surveillance as Petrois with her sniper rifle. And you are making an important decision as Sergeant Arthur Kingsley of the British Army.

Sledgehammer Games, the game development studio that also produced the 2017 game Call of Duty: World War II, wanted to create a comprehensive game. And I thought it was added to the game to include Kingsley as a black British Army officer in Petrois as a female sniper. So if you enjoy the game, I encourage you to learn more about real fighters. These characters are based and you can find source material in my stories on tech.usatoday.com and callofduty.com. And there’s another little-known story in this game. The 93rd Infantry Division is a real-world U.S. Army black soldier whose mission in the game is for pilot Wade Jackson to release his tail gunner. They were shot down and the tail gunner was captured by Japanese soldiers. Well, as you know, my video game skills are ok. I usually stick to single player and cooperative games. My colleague, our resident multiplayer monster, Brett Melina, may check out Vanguard Multiplayer in the coming days.

Once you get the game, there are also zombie games that many people who play Call of Duty like. And in fact, the zombie storyline is referenced at the end of the game. Anyway, listeners should listen to you. Do you have a comment, question, or idea? Do you have any thoughts on Call of Duty, or the video games that will be released this year? You can find me on Twitter @ Mike Snider. Don’t forget to subscribe and rate. Or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher wherever podcasts are available. You were listening to Talking Tech, but tomorrow we’ll be back with another quick hit from the tech world.

