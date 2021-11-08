Metal Gear games are temporarily disappearing from the digital store





Metal Gear Solid 2: Son of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater have disappeared from the digital storefront today, and Konami has renewed the license for the historic archived footage contained therein, the publisher has announced. Although the removal is temporary, the Konamis statement does not provide a timeline for when the game will return to the affected storefront. According to the publisher, please wait for a while to make these products available for purchase again.

The removal affects various digital re-releases of the two games first released in 2001 and 2004. These include PS3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, and Nvidia Shield TV remasters for both games, the Nintendo 3DS version of MGS3, and the GOG re-release of MGS2. The HD collection of games has also disappeared from the PlayStation Now streaming service.

We will endeavor to purchase it again, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Konami doesn’t provide details about which historical footage is at stake, but Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 are both in long cutscenes to weave the story along with the historical events of the 20th century. I’m using real-world footage. We are confident that Konami is on the route to renew the license rather than trying to remove the footage, as this footage plays an important role in establishing the mood of both games.

Other games that had similar licensing issues weren’t so lucky. In 2012, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City withdrew from the digital store on PCs due to music licensing issues. When I returned, it was reported that 10 songs were missing from the soundtrack. This was similar to the Crazy Taxi re-released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, but lacked the original music and the actual brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/8/22769724/metal-gear-solid-2-3-sons-of-liberty-snake-eater-licensing-issues-digital-storefronts-removal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos