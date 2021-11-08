Twitter Spaces: The main features you should know are:





Twitter first introduced an audio chat room called Spaces in November 2020. This feature is a rival of Live Audio Chat Clubhouse and is very popular on the platform. In fact, it’s now available in both mobile and desktop browsers. Users can access Spaces from within the app on both Android and iOS devices.

If you create a space or are a speaker at one of the events, your followers can see the same space at the top of the timeline (inside the fleet). Users can also send invitations to join the space. You can also join as a listener and ask the host to invite you to the platform to speak. Twitter Spaces also allows users to respond and send emojis during an ongoing conversation.

Over the past few weeks, Twitter has improved the “space” experience by releasing several new features. Here are five Twitter Spaces features you should know about.

Record a conversation

Twitter recently announced that its new features will allow hosts of audio service Spaces to record chats and share them with others. This feature is initially only available on a limited number of Spaces hosts on iOS (and all listeners on iOS and Android). It will be released to everyone in the near future.

A new feature allows users who enter Twitter Spaces late to play when the broadcast ends, if the host has recording enabled.

Listen to Spaces without an account

Twitter has confirmed that it makes Spaces easier for users to hear. The company announced that users who do not have an account on Twitter will be able to listen to Spaces.

Hosts will no longer be able to share direct links to their space with others, and individuals will be able to participate in virtual debate sessions via the web, eliminating the need to log in to Twitter. This new feature is especially useful for people who don’t have a Twitter account yet.

Space hosting

Twitter now gives all users the ability to host Space. This feature was previously limited to users with more than 600 followers.

Updated Tweet composer

Twitter allows users to tweet directly from LiveSpace on their Android and iOS devices. Whether you’re using an Android device or an iOS device, you can tweet directly from the Spaces page by accessing the new composer that automatically links to audio with the Space hashtag.

Twitter recently announced that all live and upcoming spaces are now searchable on iOS, but it’s unclear when they will be available on Android and the desktop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/twitter-spaces-here-are-the-top-features-you-should-know-about-7612415/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos