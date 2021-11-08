More than a million tell Elon Musk to sell a bunch of his Tesla shares





Photo: AP (AP)

Elon Musk says Hell sells a bunch of Tesla shares, Cadillac will reduce its number of dealers by hundreds, and Rolls-Royce News. There’s more to it in the Morning Shift on November 8, 2021.

1st: Eron asked Twitter followers if they should sell 10% of Tesla shares, the majority said

As of this writing, Tesla’s share price has fallen 3% as a result. Elon conducted a Twitter poll on Saturday. The market is closed, most people aren’t trading stocks, and they don’t even use Twitter. But Elons fans will probably not stop both. Anyway, almost 2 million Twitter users said they should sell to him.

Elon refers to a previous proposal in Congress to tax billionaire’s unrealized gains (ie, an increase in the value of shares that have not yet been sold). This suggestion probably won’t go anywhere, but it should. Anyway, the New York Times says Elon will probably sell some stock, regardless of this ridiculous poll to pay taxes.

In any case, Mr. Musk may have had to sell most of his stock immediately. He owns about 23 million stock options awarded in 2012. These options will then vest and expire in August 2022. Obtained from the optional conversion.

However, executive compensation consultant Brian Foley said many of his 2012 options are unlikely to be tax incentives due to the size of Musk’s grants and how they are organized. .. That is, Mr. Musk is obliged to pay income tax when exercising the grant, which is worth just under $ 30 billion at current prices. Mr. Musk’s tax bill could exceed $ 10 billion, depending on what percentage of options are not eligible for incentives.

Foley talked about Musk’s stock options. Offhand I can’t think of a way to avoid him paying taxes.

In addition, Mr. Musk may need to sell more shares than it would cost to pay his taxes. He owns a 17% stake in Tesla and is currently worth about $ 200 billion in stock prices. So his weekend tweet is a pledge to sell about $ 20 billion worth of Tesla shares.

If you’re the kind of person who wants some sort of resurrection for Elon, I might suggest expecting something else.

2nd gear: Tesla also sold a ton of shit car made in China in October

That would be 54,391, according to Reuters, citing the China Passenger Car Association. That number has dropped slightly since September, more than enough for Tesla’s best rivals.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.O) sold 54,391 Chinese-made vehicles in October.

Tesla, which manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 56,006 Chinese-made vehicles in September, of which 3,853 were exported.

Chinese EV maker Nio Inc (NIO.N) sold 3,667 units last month, and Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) delivered 10,138 units. Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said it sold over 12,000 IDs. Series EV in China in October.

Elon talked a bit about it, but the speed at which Tesla set up and puts its factory in Shanghai up and running was honestly impressive, especially when compared to Tesla’s factories in Germany and Texas.

3rd gear: Cadillac dealer’s footprint is getting smaller

According to Automotive News, more than one-third of US Cadillac dealers will no longer exist this year as the brand moves from 875 in January to about 560. Cadillac says this is a good thing and has offered buyouts to dealers who do not want to sell a stable brand of EVs in the future. Auto News says the presence of the rest of the dealers is still quite large.

I didn’t actually find the number I was looking for, [Rory Harvey, vice president of global Cadillac] He mentioned the percentage of dealers leaving the franchise. I am confident that this will provide a foundation for acceleration in the future and will be able to express it very effectively.

According to the Auto News Dealer Census, Cadillac has more U.S. dealers than any other luxury brand, 60% larger than BMW and more than double the retail network of Lexus, even after shrinking to 560 stores. ..

The remaining dealers are preparing to upgrade their stores for EV sales and service by the end of the first quarter, when Cadillac’s first full EV, Lyriq, will arrive in some showrooms.

Harvey said the majority of Cadillac dealers will begin obtaining Lyryq in June, based on a traditional allocation process, after medium-sized crossovers are delivered to the store with the customer who first booked them. Said.

Say what you want about a modern Cadillac, but with its EV push, it offers something different from its luxury rivals, which is a total commitment to electricity. This makes sense given that, with the exception of the Escalade, modern Cadillac cars, no matter how good they are, don’t get much traction. Maybe this EV push will change that.

4th gear: Uber makes quarterly profits, Uber and Lyft say could be a turning point

I mentioned on Friday that Uber made a final adjusted quarterly profit, which was confusingly coupled with a net loss of $ 2.4 billion. An accountant can tell you the difference between the two. In conclusion, Uber doesn’t look like a healthy business yet, but Uber and Lyft say they’re seeing optimistic signs in a new report from Reuters.

Higher prices benefit companies that reduce percentages from each ride. They also brought record revenue to drivers. Drivers also benefited from the massive driver incentives Uber and Lyft paid to seduce them. According to Uber, third-quarter driver and food courier revenue was $ 8.6 billion, up 60% from the previous year, and driver salaries are higher than total bookings.

Although aggregate driver supply is below pre-pandemic levels, the two companies said they are confident that more drivers will return without additional incentives. They said they would gradually reduce additional driver bonuses in the coming months.

Lyfts Roberts said it will fund driver incentives, especially during busy times, through rising consumer prices.

Michael Erstad, an analyst at research firm MScience, said prices are likely to rise for some time, especially given the current inflationary environment.

[…]

Lyft president John Zimmer said in an interview with Reuters that there are always rides in today’s price range and pick-up may be faster. But he said it was really about finding the right vehicle for the right customer at the right time, adding that consumers who want a cheaper vehicle might have to wait longer.

I use Uber a lot, but it’s always strange to lose the connection between a very capricious app and the actual experience in the car, which is still just a taxi service.

5-speed gear: Rolls-Royce airplane engine 1, car 1 is not trying to decarbonize

According to the Financial Times, this is due to the combination of batteries and more environmentally friendly fuels. In the case of a car, you can see the future without emissions, but in the case of an airplane, it feels much farther. This is because battery-powered electric planes don’t really use anything. Sometimes it’s a short flight, but rail is better for such transportation. More promising, seemingly: sustainable fuel.

The aviation industry is focused on how to decarbonize the group’s powerful gas turbines. According to Stein, the answer for long-haul aviation is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Never fly a battery plane across the Atlantic Ocean. For the next 40 or 50 years, for long-haul aviation [we are looking at] He says it is a highly efficient gas turbine powered by SAF.

The company believes that for short flights of 100 to 300 miles, it can carry 4 to 19 passengers on battery power, depending on the aircraft’s configuration. The company has partnered with the air taxi airline Vertical Aerospace and is working with the Norwegian regional airline Wideroe to develop an all-electric airliner.

Rolls-Royce is working on a variety of technologies such as turbo electricity and hydrogen to address the medium-sized market segment between long and short distances.The lesson [Paul Stein, Rolls-Royces chief technology officer] His engineers draw from a process that applies to the entire group, including work by the Rolls-Royce Defense Project to develop a propulsion system for the UK’s next-generation Tempest fighter.

Rolls-Royce has partnered with other companies, including the oil major Shell, to make bets on SAF. Among the challenges are the shortage of sustainable fuels and their costs, which can cost up to five times as much as current jet fuels, but executives can double that within 10 years. I think we should be able to do it. Rolls-Royce believes that the aviation industry will need 500 million tonnes of fuel annually by 2050.

Stein is optimistic that the need to generate a huge amount of innovation, despite the magnitude of the challenge, and the danger of taking 2021 optics on where technology can take us. I add that there is.

Reverse: Everything was done in no time

Through history:

Many who grew up near Detroit in the 1950s remember Rotunda for its spectacular Christmas exhibits. Every year since 1953, there has been a 37-foot-high tree, an elaborate Santa’s workshop, and a life-sized nativity that the National Church Council called the largest and best in the country. Every year, the theme of the installation is different. For example, the 1958 display had a 15,000-piece hand-carved miniature circus, and the 1962 show was to be a forest table with 2,500 dolls.

Someone turned over the tar-roofed kamado or heater of the building while the workers were preparing the rotunda for the exhibition. Immediately after lunch, an employee found a flame on the ceiling of the main floor. Within minutes of the first alert, the New York Times said the upper part of the building’s octagon resembled a giant chimney, with smoke and smoke erupting. Workers evacuated and the building burned down in less than an hour. A group of elementary school students visiting Rotunda from South Bend watched in horror from the cafeteria across the street.

Neutral: How are you?

I play a lot of golf lately. So my car now smells like golf. It’s good or bad depending on your persuasion. The scent, combined with vague frustration, becomes a little changing room and a lot of grass. When it comes to brands, really.

