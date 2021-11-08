Hackers post big breakthroughs on jailbreak Sony PS5





The PlayStation 5 was just launched a year ago this week, but it seems that hackers have already made a major breakthrough with the possibility of jailbreaking the latest Sony consoles. Both theFlow0 and Fail0verflow posted screenshots on Twitter over the weekend to show that they had access to the tools needed to unlock the PS5’s debug mode and decrypt some of its firmware.

The Flow0, which is a well-known self-made scene in the past work that opened PlayStation Vita, was the first hit, and I posted an image of the PS5s setting menu early on Sunday morning. At the bottom there is a new option for debug settings. These are usually reserved for development kits so companies can test their games, but if they appear on a standard PS5, it could indicate that TheFlow 0 has discovered some PS5 kernel exploit. ..

As others have pointed out, Flow0 screenshots were also sent to Twitter using the PS5 with built-in sharing capabilities, making them much less likely to be forged. In recent years, hackers have raised about $ 20,000 in rewards for drawing Sony’s attention to security issues.

There are no plans for disclosure, he wrote yesterday. There is no ETA.

After that, messages from the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 hacking groups fail0verflow continued at the end of the day. It has released a small portion of what it claims to be an internal PS5 root key for decrypting console firmware.

Translation: We got all the (symmetrical) PS5 root keys, the group writes. If you look good enough, they can all be obtained from software that includes a root key per console!

Neither theFlow0 nor fail0verflow seem to be configured to release detailed information on how they did these things right away. Hacked consoles can inevitably contribute to piracy, but they can also be used to run Linux, etc., freeing PS5 to PC games and emulators for older consoles. It didn’t take long to start pointing out the impact of PS5 jailbreaking on informal backward compatibility with PS2 and PS3 online.

The PS3 was launched in 2006, but it wasn’t until 2011 that hackers cracked the PS3 in a big way. Similarly, PS4 was launched in 2013 and the jailbreak method became widely available only in 2018. So even if these latest breakthroughs in PS5 hacking are accurate, it may still be some time before the jailed PS5 arrives on Ebay. Such information is not comfortable for Sony. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

