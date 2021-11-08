Guerrilla reveals new details for Horizon Forbidden West machine • Eurogamer.net





Guerrillas have revealed new details about the Metal Beast of the Horizon Forbidden West.

In a new PlayStation Blog post, Principal Machine Designer (what the title!) Blake Politeski describes the process of designing some new beasts that will appear alongside the existing designs of the previous game.

The purpose is to create a real world with a reliable ecosystem. For example, one new machine will be a huge flying sun wing.

Politeski explains: “We needed a flying machine that was a little bigger than the Glinthawk, and the result was Sunwing, but we needed a place and a role in the world.

“We studied a variety of flying reptiles and primitive birds for inspiration and came up with the concept of wings that collect solar energy in fine weather, which gave rise to interesting gameplay dynamics. Also, more attention needs to be paid when potential predators are idle. “

Another new beast is Tremortusk, as shown in the first gameplay trailer.

“Tremortusk is based on a mammoth in favor of historical and cinematic examples of World War I elephants. There are various attacks and the body is covered with various guns. Near with fangs. There are many other things besides attacking with. Basic weapons you can use. What you see on the trailer is controlled by the Tenax rebels, but you can also find them wandering in the wilderness. You can, “explains Asset Art Lead Maxim Fleury.

Blake said: “To return to the mechanical (eco) system, it was created to balance the planet and prevent humans from wiping out life again. Tremortusk was created as a fighter. Other mechanical species Protect and see what you can do. They were designed to do without human intervention. “

A key element of mechanical design is ensuring that they fit into Alloy’s extended skill set.

“There are multiple ways to beat every machine without compromising anything,” says Fleury. “We tried to clarify to the player through the design of the machine and added textures to show weaknesses and interactive components. Each machine needs to be scrutinized to find different approaches.”

Blake adds: “The Horizon Forbidden West machines are more mobile in almost every way you can imagine, jumping, swimming, clinging to the surface, etc. That’s why Alloy needs to catch up with them, so a new mechanism of movement. Please help her. We are also further focusing on Alloy’s ability to investigate and plan encounters before engaging and her ability to escape if things do not go according to plan. . “

Overrides are back again, allowing Aloy to use different machines as mounts. She will also be able to move between offensive and defensive states.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022. Last month we fully covered the new features of the game.

