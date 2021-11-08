Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s 20GB patch adds graves, new skills, and the second half of Halloween





It’s November. In other words, it’s time for an eerie in-game event. It was last month. In any case, Assassin’s Creed Valhara is immersed in the spirit of Halloween with the eerie addition of title update 1.4.0. This will be another big download on your PC. After bringing down these GBs, you will have access to the Tombs of the Fallen, some new skills, and the Oskorea Festival.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara Title Update 1.4.0 will be released on Tuesday, November 9th at 4am PST / 7am EST / 12pm GMT. It will be a 20.31GB download on your PC. It’s the same size on the Xbox console, but much smaller on the PlayStation box. This is certainly for mysterious and eerie reasons.

The fallen tomb that leaked earlier thanks to the early update of the trophy is a big addition this time around. These are tasks that focus on four puzzles scattered throughout the UK and are accessible as long as the settlement is unlocked in the main storyline.

The update will also set the stage for the Oscoria Festival, which runs from November 11th to December 2nd. This offers new activities such as horseback riding and “Tournaments with Spirits” and unlocks “Spooky Rewards”. Oskoreia refers to Scandinavian beliefs around Wild Hunt that are common throughout European folklore. (You know it from fellow PC gamers, probably The Witcher.)

There are some speculations by modern readers that the belief in bearded Watan, commonly known as Odin, led us to the modern tradition of Santa Claus by leading Wild Hunt. (If you really want to follow this tangent, there’s Wikipedia). It is appropriate for this Valhalla patch to land in the middle of Christmas. (But now, it’s a completely late Halloween event.)

As always with these big title updates, you’ll also get three new skills to unlock. Perfect Parry can deal bonus damage when the timing of defense is particularly good, the Master Counterroll adds hidden blade strikes to their evasion, and the improved Bowstan finisher uses that finish. Ability to shoot arrows at all stunned enemies in sight. And of course, there are bug fixes that you can see on the official website.

Are you ready more? 🌀 Let’s take a look at what’s coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhara. It seems that there are still some mysteries to be solved in 2021. 🔎 # AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/B1wdvM5ZQq

— Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) November 5, 2021

Ubisoft also provides an updated roadmap with these patch notes, but the only notable addition is the title update 1.4.1, which will be released in December. It looks like it brings snow to your place of residence, but that’s all we know so far. The roadmap does not support upcoming DLC, which is likely to be called the Dawn of Ragnarok, according to data mining.

For more open world games, you can follow the link.

