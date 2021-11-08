How Chinese Regulatory Crackdowns Boosted Vision Fund 1 Revenue – TechCrunch





Softbank has lost investment excellence in recent years as names like Tiger and a16z have risen to new heights thanks to their eagerness to prepay for rapid trading and startup growth. However, as SoftBank continues to reduce checks from Vision Fund 2, the results are still gradual since the Japanese conglomerate was a major startup supporter in the world, thanks to the huge Vision Fund 1. I am.

And the latest news is less than the stars.

Exchange explores startups, markets and money.

Read every morning on TechCrunch + or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.

SoftBank’s earnings announced today include a sharp loss from Vision Fund 1 after some of its major investments have lost value. The mix also had good news, but the reported profits could only slow down the losses accumulated by other investments.

Now you can talk at the same time, especially about Middle Eastern money, Chinese regulations, US stock markets and Softbank. These are all connected. This needs a little explanation, but yes, we’re talking about Didi.

husband

Crunchbase data lists three separate investments from Softbank in Didi, a Chinese ride-hailing giant famous for winning the fight against Uber in the domestic market. Of course, SoftBank Vision Fund 1 was also an investor in Uber. it’s complicated.

Japanese telephone companies and investment giants were large enough shareholders of Didi at the time of the IPO, so TechCrunch said it currently controls about 21.5% of the ride-hailing companies.

When Diddy went public for $ 14 per share, it was worth about $ 67 billion. Since then, things haven’t worked for the company, which has rebelled against Chinese regulators, stopped accepting new customers and pulled the app. Didi shares (a company outside the grace of the Chinese Communist Party) are currently worth only $ 8.12 per share.

After investing a total of $ 12.73 billion in Didi through the Vision Fund 1 vehicle, SoftBank invested only $ 7.544 billion as of September 31, 2021 and $ 7.864 billion as of November 5, 2021. I think it was. And the current value is harsh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/08/how-chinas-regulatory-crackdown-whomped-vision-fund-1s-returns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos