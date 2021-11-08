Niantic reveals vision for “real world metaverse” and releases Lightship AR Developer Kit – TechCrunch





Niantic, Pokemon GO’s best-known AR technology company, today announced the launch of Lightship, an AR developer kit (ARDK) that makes building augmented reality experiences more accessible. This free and open technology helps Niantic lay the foundation for its vision of the “real world Metaverse.”

In the program’s launch live stream, Niantic CEO John Hanke referred to a blog post calling Metaverse a “dystopian nightmare.” But even when Facebook renamed it Meta and advertised a future dominated by VR headsets, Niantic envisions an alternative. It’s not a virtual world, it’s a metaverse that connects people directly.

Niantic’s existing games focus on outdoor activities and meeting new people. Prior to adjusting the pandemic era and playing remotely, certain aspects of Pokemon GO, such as the legendary raid battle, were only playable when a sufficient number of players worked at the same time. The local Discord community was born around the release of the legendary raid battle in 2017 and helped people coordinate real-world meetings to catch Lugia and Freezer together.

“At Niantic, we believe that humans are the happiest when the virtual world connects to the physical world,” Hanke says. “Unlike the science fiction metaverse, the real-world metaverse uses technology to enhance the world experience we’ve known for thousands of years.”

With the release of the Lightship ARDK, developers can create new projects using game infrastructure such as Ingress, Pokmon GO and Pikmin Bloom. The company will also open a $ 20 million Niantic Ventures fund to invest in companies that are in line with Niantic’s vision. At launch, Niantic has already partnered with brands that use ARDK, such as Coachella, Historic Royal Palace, Universal Pictures, and the PGA of America.

The software development kit helps developers build iOS and Android experiences by integrating with Unity, the software used to create 3D, 2D, VR, and AR experiences. It provides Niantic’s top three AR features (real-time mapping, semantic segmentation, and multiplayer capabilities) to make the tools Niantic has developed over the years available to any up-and-coming creative.

In today’s Q & A, Niantic Product Manager Amanda Whitt said, “With a little Unity experience, it’s really easy to learn.”

The new Lightship ARDK is available today on the Niantic Lightship website for interested developers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/08/niantic-reveals-its-vision-for-a-real-world-metaverse-releases-lightship-ar-developer-kit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos