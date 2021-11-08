Rainbow Six Siege High Caliber’s new SMG slap





Ubisoft has announced Operation High Caliber, the 24th season update for Rainbow Six Siege. This includes a variety of regular updates. New operators, Outback remaps, customizations, balancing, and quality of life changes.

Undoubtedly, the new Irish defender Thorne isn’t the most exciting addition. What makes this update special with her is the fact that she packs a .50 GIS MG called the UZK50GI. There is still a regular flow of new operators to the game, but they all use familiar firearms upcycled from older operators over the past few years. Thorn’s new SMG, like Frost’s 9mm C1, is one of the most hitting full-auto guns in the game, and these .50 GI bullets are also useful for drilling holes in walls and floors. It has some drawbacks, such as a poor magazine capacity of 22 rounds and a slow rate of fire. If you’re not too crazy about the new hardware, you can also equip the M870 shotgun with either the 1911 TACOPS pistol or the C75 Auto as a secondary.

Of course, Rainbow Six Siege’s best operators have far more than weapons, and Thorn’s Razor Bloomshell gadgets are prepared to influence Siege’s lineup of trapper operations. The Razorbloom Shell is a sticky fragmented mine that can be thrown, with three free to use. These can hide the Grzmot mine in Ella, wherever it can have an activation radius of 3 meters. Once activated, the attacker will take a few seconds to find and destroy the gadget or exit the blast zone. Direct attacks are deadly.

These gadgets aren’t very effective unless they can be supported by either firepower or gadgets that slow down the attacker. Therefore, expect a strong synergistic effect with barbed wire, crashes, merci, lesions and even smoke. Counters are also fairly standard – Thatcher, IQ, Twitch, Zero, Fuse, and Curly help you find and destroy each Razor Bloomshell.

Operation High Caliber addresses some balance issues. Finka can now self-revive using Health Boost. This is a little buff. Aggressive Valkyrie’s main is upset to find that her throwable cams will stop working outdoors. When placed outdoors, all defender-controlled cams become inactive after 10 seconds. Finally, Zero is now able to display cams much faster after deployment. This is expected to help you get quick information.

The Outback rework is fairly substantial and aimed at ranked and competitive play, so every time it appears in the map ban phase, ELO-hungry players can look forward to banning it. increase. It’s much easier to navigate both inside and outside, and most of the purpose has been reworked to make the anchor more viable. There is space to expand most site rooms, but it’s a nice combination of fragile and sturdy walls.

There are also many changes in quality of life. A complete HUD overhaul with readability, accessibility, and game speed benefits is an underrated change. Overhaul of elite skin customization has also entered a new stage, allowing players to customize operator poses, uniforms, portrait cards and more to suit their elite skin. Finally, there is a new category of microtransactions that goes into the store: exotic weapon skins. These are close to Valorant’s premium cosmetics in that they change weapon models and add animations, but the only example we’ve seen isn’t as bold as Valorant’s Elder Flame set. Hopefully that will also be reflected in the price.

A test server with all the content for the new season (and the bulletproof cam rework and HUD drone counters teased earlier this year) will be available on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. There is no RainbowSixSiegeHighCalibre. The release date is not yet, but it usually follows a three-week test.

The announcement of the new season is in line with Six Sweden Major, where top teams from Europe, Latin America, APAC and NA compete for chunks in the $ 500,000 prize pool. You can see Six Sweden Major here on Twitch.

