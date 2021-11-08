Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC Review: Essentials





Screenshot: Nintendo

As the first and only paid DLC, Animal Crossing: The expansion of New Horizons Happy Home Paradise has a lot to survive. And it doesn’t.

Happy Home Paradise focuses on the design aspects of Animal Crossing. This is what New Horizons was far superior to any of its major game predecessors. It’s a DLC asset as well as a limitation. The Animal Crossing community is certainly embracing decorative features, as evidenced by the vast number of island tours and custom designs highlighted on social media. But that also means that it offers almost nothing to those who are crazy about decoration.

But I am. I’m here to tell all the other virtual designers that Happy Home Paradise is doing its job. It’s very well done, built on New Horizons features and common tones. You go to work as the game literally puts it down and recruits clients to paint the vision they have for their dream villa. You can then select a location and set the scene with the selected season and time. From there, decorate the interior and exterior with just a few items that need to be checked, but it’s largely up to your own imagination.

The best clients are very specific. A penguin who wanted a cold castle, like a sprinkle. Not surprisingly, I put her in a place of ice in the middle of winter, decorated her space with ice sculptures, and polished it a bit to give the ice extra shine. Polishing mechanics also get upgrades that can add new effects to furniture items such as chilly condensation. There is no doubt that Ill will return to Sprinkles icyabode to add it.

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

It burns slowly. That is, you cannot unlock all at once, like the rest of the game. Rather than being frustrated, mastering new materials makes me feel like I’m growing up in this new role, or at least forbidden to marathon new content until I lose interest. While you’re on your way with promotions and salary increases (we love fair rewards), you’ll also start unlocking more features. In addition to the villa, you can also shine furniture to add new effects, resize rooms, build party walls, and design facilities like schools. In addition, the unlocked items for each new design will be saved for future use, giving you more potential.

When I was playing the main game, I was intrigued by a particular object, but I knew I would never use it. I loved seeing others create themed rooms online and set up parts of the island as gas stations and cityscapes. But it didn’t feel like me. And I didn’t mean to change the look of my islands or homes just because those items were there. However, Happy Home Paradise forces you to look beyond your own aesthetics by giving each villager a unique prompt. It was even more refreshing to try something I would never do at home. And the challenge that suits my style was just as rewarding. I was able to experiment with many items, whether in the catalog or not, and change the swatches on my own initiative. It caused so much inspiration and taught me what to bring to Cyrus on Harvs Island for a makeover.

But what I liked most about playing in Happy Home Paradise was that I never felt ready to fail. Yes, I got more features to get things in order as I progressed, but that didn’t stop me from feeling like I was successful in the first lap. You are always given what you need to succeed and you are free to go back and change things later.

I was a little confused by the lack of a solid scoring system, but by actually playing the game, I realized how uncontrolled it was. I often wonder if I’m actually doing a good job or if the game is so easy, as the villagers seem to have to deliberately try the bad consequences of not like your design. was. But when I was actually playing, designing, and making, I wasn’t afraid to immerse myself in something that wasn’t basically in the order section, which is a list of recommended items. I also didn’t feel the pressure to use all the additional features if it wasn’t suitable for the space I was creating.

These features, party walls, soundscapes, and polishing are also incorporated into the main game when working both at home and at Photopia (Harvs Island’s photo studio). And if you’re the type of player who already likes to be creative in your own home, this alone makes Happy Home Paradise worth more. However, you cannot resize the room at home or at Photopia. Still, the possibilities between Happy Home Paradise features and the 2.0 update bring so many new life to the game.

Screenshot: Nintendo

There are also DIY recipes you’ll find along the island’s coast to build new homes, as well as vines and sparkling moss you’ll find on certain island tours that Kappei will take with the latest updates. You will also be paid in Poki, the unique currency of Happy Home Paradise and its archipelago. With it, you can buy unusual furniture in your office showroom, and your choices change every day. Whether or not I really wanted the item, I always did enough work to buy the inventory. If you think you can use it at home, it’s amazing. Otherwise, it was a simple sale to Nuuk. Animal Crossing loves to ow players players for some reason, so if you don’t have enough poke, you can eventually buy an item with credit.

I try not to participate in DLC games with expectations so that I will not be disappointed. And Happy Home Designer, the spiritual predecessor of this extension and also influenced the many design mechanisms that came with the New Horizons at launch, seemed well accepted. rice field. However, the Nintendo 3DS side games seemed to be largely ignored. But especially for design lovers like me, Happy Home Paradise came up on that occasion.

If the interior and even exterior design isn’t yours, this is an easy skip. But for almost every other player, it’s easy to recommend choosing Happy Home Paradise.

