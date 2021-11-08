Niantic has released a Lightship platform for building real-world Metaverse apps





Niantic has released a platform for building what is called a real-world Metaverse app. The platform, called Lightship, is built around the parts needed to connect the digital and the real world, CEO John Hanke tells me.

According to Hanke, Lightship allows mobile apps to identify whether a user’s camera is pointed at the sky or water, map the surface and depth of the environment in real time, and behind physical objects. You can place virtual objects in.

Niantic is best known for creating Pokmon Go, one of the most successful mobile games to date. Hanke says he will use Lightship to open a vault of the technology he has used to build products so others can build global AR apps.

Lightships have been developed for quite some time. However, starting Monday, it will be accessible to all developers. Most software toolkits are free, but Niantic charges for the ability to allow multiple devices to access a shared AR experience at the same time. The company is also investing $ 20 million to fund new companies building AR apps.

Niantic is already planning a major update to Lightship next year, building what Hanke calls the visual positioning system for AR glasses.

With the new system, glasses with displays will be able to understand exactly where they are in the real world, allowing virtual objects (such as Pikachu) to be permanently fixed to real-world locations. increase. It’s an important component needed to make AR glasses convenient, such as the types Niantic builds on Qualcomm.

Niantic wants to set an AR pattern

Hanke, who had previously run Google Maps before starting Niantic, states that Lightship’s goal is basically to set AR patterns. While tech giants like Meta and Apple are building similar software tools, he sees Lightships support for iOS and Android as an attractive product for developers.

He says the state of the world today is like 50/50 between Android and iOS. And I think that the world of AR glasses will become more diverse. Therefore, a solution that actually solves the developer’s problem of being able to write something and create something that works on multiple platforms is very important.

In August, Hanke wrote a blog post calling the Metaverse idea a dystopian nightmare. He disagrees with the idea that technology pulls people away from the real world. Unlike the VR Metaverse advocated by MetaCEO Mark Zuckerberg, he wants Niantic and Lightship developers to build AR apps that keep people attracted to the physical.

He says there is a fork in the road. One path goes in this direction of the app, which is not connected to the world around us and does not help us connect with the people around us. According to Hanke, another path Niantic is taking in Lightship is encouraging people to do things with other living people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/8/22768925/niantic-lightship-developer-platform-john-hanke-pokemon-go The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos