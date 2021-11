Pokemon Smile Update adds new Pokemon, rewards and bug fixes

Screenshot: Pokemon Company

Of the huge number of Pokemon games on the market today, Pokemon Smile is probably the one you aren’t aware of. The AR mobile app, announced last June and launched on the same day, is designed to help kids brush their teeth properly. Oh, and that really, really good. About 17 months later, the Pokemon Company finally remembered it existed and provided an update.

New to oral hygiene-focused kid manipulation applications are Smeargle, Ludicolo, Mime Jr., and Dedenne, the latter just appearing on Pokmon Go last week. In addition to each user’s individual settings, there are also some tweaks and bug fixes. Thanks to Nintendo Life for catching this.

That pretty great! Pokemon Smile makes you (or your child, but no judgment here) stare at your phone screen, where your mouth appears to be covered with cartoon bacteria and trapped Pokemon, And only brushing will save them. With a lot of work, you can catch the Pokemon and add it to your collection.

As anyone with children knows, brushing teeth is a daily battle for at least part of their childhood. For Kotakus’ Luke Plunkett, it was plaquing? Until Smiles was released last summer. The combination of its permanent use affirmation of having to spend a certain amount of time cleaning and the rewarding combination of stickers, Pokemon and AR hats polished his kid.

Recalling that, I install it as soon as I finish typing. My 7 year old kid isn’t making a fuss about brushing his teeth, but he doesn’t have the concentration needed to keep it going without prompts. Leaving it to his own device, the toothbrush hangs from his mouth after seven and a half seconds. He is no longer chasing moths or anything. But Pokemon remains fascinating, and Im is definitely checking to see if this can encourage him to do a more thorough job.

Twenty years later, it’s a fun sequel that we never imagined. Finally, more content to explore, and 171 more Pokemon can dance and take cute pictures while eating apples.

Also, I’m bloody and will try it myself. I hate brushing my teeth. I think that’s one of the most boring things possible, and even when I read a private eye nailed to the bathroom wall, Im is still distracted by the mediocrity of the process I was driven like that. (Yeah, yeah, I haven’t diagnosed my obvious ADHD, you’re not silent.) Honestly, the idea of ​​releasing some monsters and unlocking meaningless targets Sounds as terrible and wonderful incentive to me as a boy.

