Apple will continue to accept submissions from the App Store throughout the holiday season.





Apple today announced that developers will be able to submit new and updated app submissions via App Store Connect throughout the next holiday season.

Apple states that the app review process can take a long time from November 24th to November 28th, and December 23rd to December 27th.

This year, we will continue to accept submissions on App Store Connect during future vacations. Make sure your app is up-to-date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Plan to send time-sensitive submissions early, as large numbers of submissions are expected. Please note that it may take some time to complete the review from November 24th to 28th and December 23rd to 27th.

This shows a change from the previous year that App Store Connect did not accept submissions during the holiday season.

