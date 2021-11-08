FINAL FANTASY XIV Endwalker expansion delayed by 2 weeks





FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker is two weeks late and will arrive on December 7th instead of November 23rd. Game director Naoki Yoshida said in a blog post that there was a delay to ensure proper quality assurance testing on the final day of development.

According to Yoshida, the decision to postpone the game arose from the desire to ensure that Endwalker’s story was worthy of the 11 years of FINAL FANTASY XIV’s epic storytelling.

With subtle nuances, we’re determined to cover everything from the original FINAL FANTASY to the best of the vast and complex stories of the last 11 years, so that everyone can fully enjoy Yoshida’s endwalker adventures. Did. Write. However, the time it took to make the necessary story adjustments confused the Endwalkers Quality Assurance test schedule. In particular, Yoshida cites game stability as a major factor in postponing the game.

Ali Saier hears that the end walker has been postponed.

In July, FINAL FANTASY XIV became so popular that the digital deluxe version of the game was sold out and new character creation on North American servers was temporarily disabled. The proliferation of new players has lengthened the login queue, and Square Enix now kicks idle players with increased capacity to help server congestion without major releases that raise player interest. .. With the endwalker approaching, Yoshida wanted to allow the game to handle what was likely to be a bigger spike for the player.

Yoshida apologized for the delay in the announcement and clearly shed tears. Lovingly known as Yoshi-P, the beloved developer said he took into account potential inconveniences to players, such as requesting a vacation to play before making the difficult decision to postpone. rice field.

Whether I should reduce the volume of expansion packs or release content in installments, I was incredibly torn, Yoshida wrote. Therefore, please forgive me for the decisions I have made.

On the new date, Endwalkers will be launched the day before the release of Halo Infinite, offering two of the biggest and most anticipated titles of the last two years in the first full week of December.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker will be available on PC and PlayStation on December 7th.

