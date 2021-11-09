Returns Mass Effect DLC with lost source code thanks to mods





Screenshot: Pinnacle Station

In February, it was announced that the Mass Effect Legendary Edition would not include everything in the trilogy due to the loss of the source code for a single part of the old DLC Pinnacle Station reviewed in 2009.

At the time, game director Mac Walters told Game Informer that the code was lost, so if BioWare added DLC to the game, it would take six months to rebuild from scratch, and small pieces would cost a fortune. He said it would take. Of the DLC they never intended to invest in.

He said he wished he could do it. To be honest, all the single player content has been regrouped just because this is all that the team has ever created. So leaving it all on the floor of the cutting room was painful.

To make matters worse, BioWare actually contacted Demiurge, the studio responsible for the DLC, and was told that there were some backups of the code and they would be sent soon. However, when the backup of the code sent contained almost all the corrupted data, the important link was also missing.

Well! The retail release of the Legendary Edition didn’t have a Pinnacle Station, but thanks to this mod, you can not only bring the DLC back into the collection, but also make sure it’s an updated version of the original content, so you can slide it right away. .. Adjusted the difficulty level, added additional music and sound effects, and smoothed out the other 2009 roughs.

For a technical explanation of how they ported the game, this blog post details the related processes and challenges. Also, if you want to get the mod and try it out, you can download it here. To play it, launch Normandy’s Galaxy Map and head to the Phoenix System’s Argoslow Cluster.

