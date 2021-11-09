No need to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 (not yet)





Do I need to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11? Here’s what you need to know:

Sarah Tew / CNET

Windows 11 began deploying to target devices on October 5th. This means that Windows 10 will be released gradually. Microsoft has announced that support for Windows 10 will end in 2025. As a result, it will still take several years before we stop getting security patches. Also, Microsoft’s gradual deployment of Windows 11 means that you may not be prompted to switch until next year. However, all these details can make it difficult to determine if you need to upgrade now or if you should wait later.

If you’re wondering how long you really need to switch to Windows 11 and how long you can safely wait before updating, you’ve come to the right place. It also describes how to download Windows 11, check if your computer is compatible, and who can get the update for free. Read everything you need to know about the end of support for Windows 10 and the preparation for Windows 11.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

When will Microsoft end support for Windows 10? What is the reason?

Support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. This means that Microsoft will no longer offer security patches or feature updates for Home, Pro, Enterprise, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions, affecting virtually all Windows 10. user. (By 2029, only a few Windows 10 Enterprise Long Term Support Channel users will have it.)

This is not surprising. Microsoft has a long-established fixed lifestyle policy for many of its products. For each OS version, the company offers a minimum of 10 years of support (mainstream support such as security updates and free incident support for at least 5 years, followed by 5 years of extended support such as paid troubleshooting. it continues).

Windows 10 was released in July 2015, so the 10-year life cycle will end by October 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about the end of Windows 10 support.

Windows 10 days are numbered.

Need to switch to Josh Goldman / CNET Windows 11? Will my Windows 10 computer stop working after Microsoft ends support?

As many people still use Windows 7 or Windows 8, Windows 10 computers can be used as before, but Microsoft has withdrawn support for both in recent years. However, when support ends, you will not be able to get security updates and your computer may become vulnerable. Various forms of malware target Windows devices.

If you don’t want to stop using your Windows 10 machine after the end of support in 2025, there are certain steps you can take to increase security.

Can my computer run Windows 11?

it depends. If you recently purchased a new PC, that computer should be able to run Windows 11. To find out if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11, visit Microsoft’s website for a list of requirements.

The easiest way to find out is to download the PC Health Check app and see if your machine is compatible. Alternatively, you can use another open source app called WhyNotWin11 to see if your device is compatible. In addition, here’s how to check hardware compatibility with Windows 11 without using either tool.

How do I upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11? How much does it cost?

If you’re already a Windows 10 user and have a compatible computer, you’ll see it as a free upgrade of your machine when Windows 11 becomes available. Microsoft’s new operating system is gradually being rolled out from now until mid-2022.

When Windows 11 becomes available, download it in the same way as a new version of Windows. Most users[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows Update]Go to[更新の確認]Click. If available, you’ll see feature updates to Windows 11.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click. (For more information on how to download Windows 11, click here. Even if you haven’t upgraded to Windows 10 yet, you may still be able to download Windows 10 for free. Here’s how.)

Windows 11 includes a new interface and many new features.

Microsoft Anyway, what's the difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11?

Windows 11 features a new visual design and some new features aimed at making your computer easier to use for personal use, work, or both. The biggest changes in Windows 11 are:

New, more Mac-like interface: Windows 11 features a clean design with rounded corners, pastel shades, a centralized Start menu and taskbar. Integrated Android apps: Android apps come with Windows 11 and are available from within the new Microsoft Store on the Amazon Appstore. (There were several ways to access Android apps on Windows 10, including if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, but this makes it native.) Microsoft Teams Integration: Teams is improved and integrated directly .. Windows 11 taskbar. It’s easier to access (slightly similar to Apple’s FaceTime). You will be able to access your team from Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS. Improved virtual desktop support: Windows 11 allows you to set up virtual desktops in a manner similar to MacOS and switch between multiple desktops for individuals, work, and school. Easier the transition from monitor to laptop and improve multitasking: The new OS includes features called snap groups and snap layouts. This is a collection of apps you use all at once that appear in the taskbar. At the same time, it is minimized, making it easy to switch tasks. You can also easily plug and unplug your monitor without losing the location of open windows. Widgets: For some time (remember Windows Vista desktop gadgets?), Including the recent Windows 10 update, you’ve been able to access widgets directly from the taskbar and personalize what you see. Xbox Technology for Better Games: Windows 11 gets certain features on the Xbox console such as automatic HDR and Direct Storage to improve games on Windows PCs.

Here we have analyzed all the biggest differences between Windows 10 and Windows 11. There’s also a guide to all the best new features in Windows 11 and how to use them.

For more information, check out all the features you need for Windows 11. However, at this time I don’t know how to use the Android app on Windows 10.

