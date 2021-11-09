How to unlock Kapp’n and boat tours in Animal Crossing: New Horizon





Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans may miss the salty sea breeze, even though they always live in island paradise. Thankfully, the friendly face of the GameCube era has landed again, giving him an exciting new opportunity to explore with him!

Yes, Kappei is back. He no longer creates dream courses for mini-game islands and big cities, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ver. 2.0 update. To tell you when you can go to one of these little adventures, what you need to pay a man for how to ride his waves, and what you will find in the unexplored sea I was here.

Why is there no Kapp’n on my island?

First, Ver. Make sure you are playing with. 2.0 or higher. Kappn will not be available unless you have updated it at least up to that point. If you haven’t, go to your game settings from the Nintendo Switch home screen and manually update Animal Crossing: New Horizon. Ver. In 2.0, Project K must also be completed. If you haven’t done so already, perform various tasks assigned by Tom Nook to grow the island until the first concert of KK Sliders.

This is part of the first days of playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Therefore, for veteran players, Ver. You don’t have to do anything special to find Kappei once in. 2.0 or higher. Also, it is not part of the Happy Home Paradise Paid DLC. This means that all players can enjoy the Kappns boat tour.

Animal Crossing: Where is New Horizons Kappei?

Ver. At 2.0 and above, you can find Kappei and his boat resting on the island pier.

Animal Crossing: What do I need to go on a New Horizons boat tour?

The cost of a boat tour is 1,000 nook miles. We also strongly recommend that you explore with as empty pockets as possible based on what you find on the tour.

Animal Crossing Boat Tour: What Can You Find in New Horizons?

After awakening the sea shanti from Kappei, you will arrive on a small island, similar to the Nuuk Island Mystery Tour. The types of islands you find are random, but there are some repeating types and settings. These include islands that may be in different seasons, islands that may be in different time zones of the day, islands that are planted with new and mysterious plants, or other surprises.

I was still investigating these, but one thing to note is the gyroid debris. Taking a boat tour is also part of the quest line to unlock Brewster and Roost on your island. Also pay attention to him!

How do I skip Kappns songs?

Kapp’n sings sea shanti when taking you to or from the island. When Kappei starts boarding the boat, press the “B” button repeatedly to skip the song. Doing so will speed up the ride quality of the boat in seconds, not the full length of the ballad.

Other Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide

Animal Crossing: Looking for New Horizons help? Check out the other guides!

