CT is the first state to offer Google Career Certificates to improve education and workforce development





Connecticut became the first state in the United States to offer a complete suite of Google Career Certificates throughout the state university system. The program is now available at all community colleges, career and technical education (CTE) high schools across the country. ..

As part of Grow with Google’s Economic Opportunity Initiative, certificates are available on the online learning platform Coursera. The program provides people with high-demand work skills within 3-6 months without the need for a degree or experience when employers in the information technology sector report skill gaps in the U.S. workforce. Offers.

Governor Ned Lamont said this is exactly what labor development is all about. Some employers are considering hiring individuals with these digital skills. The community college system is ready to respond quickly by signing a partnership with Google and to provide students with these skills to help them enter these demanding careers. It pays over $ 60,000.

Following an agreement between Google, the Connecticut Labor Strategy Office, and the Connecticut State University (CSCU) system, Google and Coursera will train diverse residents of Connecticut to fill their positions in data analysis, IT support, and project management. Provide. And UX design field. These areas are projected to grow over the next decade, with an average starting salary of $ 69,000.

Upon completion of the program, graduates will be able to share their resumes with employer consortia of more than 150 companies, including Infosys, Verizon, Walmart, Wayfair and Google. Infosys has already promised to hire 250 program graduates at the Hartford location.

Ruth Porat, CFO of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, believes that comprehensive growth is needed to achieve sustainable economic growth, and the digital needs people need to participate in this economy. We promise to continue to support the development of our skills.

Community colleges in every corner of Connecticut will provide Google’s IT support certificate, and other certificates will be released from spring to summer, said CSCU President Terencechen. Labor development.

Based on Google’s initiative by Jobs for the Future, we will provide the first certificate of IT support to over 100 community colleges. The new partnership between the two companies aims to help individuals close the skill gap by developing the skills they need to take advantage of jobs. These institutions play an important role in workforce training, with 44% of all undergraduate students in the United States attending community colleges and 7.5 million high school students enrolled in CTE programs.

Through Technology College, all Connecticut Community Colleges will offer credit courses, including the Google Career Certificate course, starting in the spring of 2022. Non-credit courses are also offered locally using the Labor Development Office of a community college and the Google IT Support Certificate is published. CSCU has partnered with the Office of Workforce Strategy to help students and job seekers first grant these programs.

The Connecticut Department of Labor has been adopted by the National Labor Organization Association as one of the five states managing up to 100 growth on Google scholarships for veterans and their spouses. Scholarships are distributed through the American Job Center by CTDOL disabled veterans outreach program experts who work directly with veterans to meet employment training needs.

Google’s career certificates have a proven track record of helping people quickly acquire skills and win high-demand jobs. We identify 53% of graduates as black, Latino, female, or veteran and report that 82% of graduates have a positive impact on their careers within 6 months of graduation. , Salary increase, promotion, or new job.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://westfaironline.com/142080/ct-first-state-to-offer-google-career-certificates-to-increase-education-workforce-development/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos