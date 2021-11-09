How to speed up Google Pixel 6’s slow fingerprint sensor





Photo: Sam Rutherford

The Pixel 6 is one of the best phones of the year, but it’s not perfect. Google is now defending the slightly slower speed of the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor as part of its efforts to enhance security.

As pointed out in our review, the Pixel 6’s in-screen fingerprint sensor (this is the first time Google has used this technology on one of its phones) is generally very accurate, but still some. Feels slower to touch than the in-screen sensor on a competing phone like the Galaxy S21.

Now, after being asked about sensor performance on Twitter, the official @MadebyGoogle account uses Pixel 6’s sensor-enhanced security algorithms, so it takes a little longer to call and more contacts Responded with a post saying that you may need a sensor before unlocking the phone.

Google’s response may not be very effective for those who want to unlock the Pixel 6 a little faster, but looking back at some of the issues Samsung had with the Galaxy S10 that it first called, security Emphasizing enhancement is probably a wise decision. It has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

G / O media may receive fees

All colors Gizmodo on the market today describe these premium headphones as annoyingly amazing. This is the lowest Apple AirPods Max I’ve ever seen.

If you want to reduce the fingerprint unlock time on your Pixel 6, there are several ways to do it. This first step is a bit basic, but if you want to reduce unlock time, consider re-registering your fingerprint. Be careful not to get harmless things such as sweat or oil on your fingers so that the sensor can scan completely. The entire tip of your finger. As a person testing many phones, even I sometimes spoil this, especially when I’m setting up a new phone and I’m trying to skip ahead to explore more exciting features.

Another thing you can do is turn on the Pixel 6’s touch sensitivity improvements. This is to go to the Pixels display settings and enable the toggle for improved touch sensitivity. This feature has been described on the phone as improving the touch response when using a phone with a screen protector, but many users have also found that the Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor also slightly improves recognition. increase.

After all, the Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor may not be as fast as other smartphones’ similar technology, but if you need a mask while traveling, you have the option of unlocking your smartphone with your fingerprint instead of your face. It’s really great to have. go to work.

