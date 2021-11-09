Mission Innovation: 23 Governments Announce New “Mission” to Accelerate Clean Technological Innovation





A coalition of major governments today announces support for new global initiatives to accelerate the development of clean technology over the next decade through the Mission Innovation Initiative.

Twenty-two governments and the European Commission can promote investment and action to facilitate the transition of cities to net zero emissions, eliminate industrial emissions, enable carbon dioxide removal and produce. Announcing the launch of four new “missions” to provide clean energy technology. Renewable fuels, chemicals, and materials.

The new mission will be announced by the Ministers of the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Australia, Austria, the Netherlands, and the European Commission at a bystander event at COP26.

The move will significantly expand the mission innovation program after launching three missions this summer to accelerate decarbonization of power systems, hydrogen, and transportation. The group said it is working to develop an affordable decarbonization route for the sector, which currently accounts for 52% of global emissions.

The Mission Innovation Initiative aims to provide a forum for government and private sectors to work together in multiple sectors and regions to share best practices and policy innovations and better coordinate research, development and deployment efforts. I am aiming for it. Together, Mission Innovation members are projected to invest at least $ 250 billion in clean energy innovation over the last decade.

The group is “perfectly in line” with the groundbreaking agenda presented by world leaders at COP26 last week with the aim of accelerating efforts to reduce clean technology costs in areas that are resistant to decline. I emphasized that there is.

US Climate Envoy John Kerry today welcomed the introduction of a new mission. “Mission innovation is accelerating innovation across challenging sectors and technologies to enable the transition to Net Zero by the middle of the century,” he said. “To increase climate change ambitions and drive the transition to clean energy, we will develop, demonstrate and scale up innovative technologies on a large scale to enable a rapid and affordable net-zero transition. You need to make an investment. “

Frans Timmermans, Vice-Chairman of the European Commission, added that this initiative would help the government work more closely with the private sector to accelerate the development of clean technology. “To tackle the climate crisis and benefit from climate change, every country, every company, and everybody needs to contribute,” he said. “Mission Innovation mobilizes governments to operate in a clear and collective voice, helping the public sector dynamically work with the private sector to develop and scale up clean energy solutions.

“The European Commission has shown a clear direction for net zero emissions with the European Green Deal. With rapid emission reductions, innovation points the way to the Paris Agreement. Clean Technology Can be made more accessible to everyone. It provides a platform for all countries to reach Net Zero. “

The new mission is expected to build on a mission innovation initiative with Bill Gates’ investment vehicle, Breakthrough Energy.

The group also announced a set of goals for the new mission. For example, the Urban Transitions Mission aims to implement at least 50 large-scale integrated demonstration projects in urban environments around the world by 2030, providing a route for all cities to adopt net-zero carbon solutions. I am.

Similarly, a carbon dioxide removal (CDR) mission jointly led by the United States, Saudi Arabia and Canada aims to advance carbon dioxide removal technology and enable net reductions of 100 million metric tons of CO2 worldwide annually. increase. The launch will take place just days after the White House announces plans for a new national goal to reduce the cost of recovering a ton of CO2 from the atmosphere to less than $ 100 by 2030.

Details of the integrated biorefinery mission led by India and the Netherlands and the Net Zero Industries mission led by Austria and Australia will be announced next year.

Nigel Topping, UN High-Level Climate Champion at COP26, said: “The 2030 breakthrough has already begun to accelerate progress in the private sector, and we welcome the public sector to do the same through mission innovation.”

