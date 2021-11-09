The Oregon FBI marks STEM Day by considering different career possibilities





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Monday’s National STEM Day, where the United States celebrates the importance of science, technology, engineering, and math education to today’s students.

FBI STEM experts have the opportunity to use advanced technology to address unique research and intelligence challenges not found in the private sector. Their expertise applies to forensic medicine, computer technology, cybersecurity, GPS monitoring, biometrics, encryption and more.

Here are some ways to celebrate STEM Day together.

Travel around the world with a Portland forensic inspector

Director Special Agent Betsy Bartko used her STEM skills to travel from Africa to the Arctic Circle to do everything from child exploitation to computer intrusions. SSA Bartko is currently the director of the Computer Forensics Laboratory in the Northwestern Territory. Learn more about the Betsys story.

Explore STEM careers at the station

Are you ready for the challenge? Check out just a few of the careers STEM students can have at the FBI:

Cryptologist / Cryptologist Data Communication System AnalystDocumentAnalystElectronics EngineerExplosives / Incendiary Devices AnalystForensic Scientist (DNA, Hair, Latent Fingerprints, Firearms, Toolmarks, Questioned Documents, etc.) Hazardous Materials Expert Mathematician Mechanical Engineer Photo Engineer Physical Science Software engineer

For more information on FBI STEM careers, please visit the FBI Jobs website.

Dive deep into the dark web

As the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the United States, the existing epidemic of drug addiction accelerated accordingly. In preliminary data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that overdose deaths reached a record high, with approximately 100,000 fatal overdose recorded between March 2020 and March 2021. ..

Find out more about how FBI agents and analysts work with partner agencies to dig deeper into the dark web and encrypted apps as drug trading becomes more tech.

FBI Evidence Response Team Real Crime Scene Investigator

Entering a crime scene can destroy the tread marks left on the soil by the suspect. Careless handling of the glass can damage the fingerprints left on the glass. Sealing blood-stained socks in a plastic bag can form evidence before arriving at the Institute of Criminology. Find out more about how the FBI trains its evidence-gathering team to be the best in the world.

Also, check out the Evidence Response Team toolbox to see how daily necessities such as superglue and tape measures, along with special tools, light sources, and chemicals, can help your team handle the scene.

X file? No. UFO file? Yes!

Flying disc. Saucer. Flapjack: Did the FBI really open the UFO case? Yes! Listen to a recent episode of our Inside the FBI Podcast and talk to a bureau historian to uncover the truth about some notable incidents involving unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Please give me.

