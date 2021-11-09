Update your Google Chrome installation now. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing bookmarks and more.





If you’re postponing Chrome updates, we recommend that you update as soon as Google announces that it will end support for Chrome syncing for users who are still running browser version 48 or lower.

For those unfamiliar, Chrome Sync is a software giant browser feature that saves user bookmarks, passwords, history, open tabs, settings and settings on the company’s server, any running Chrome. It can be accessed from the device of. Chrome Sync also automatically logs in to Gmail, YouTube, Google Search, and other Google services, so you can start working on your project on your Chromebook and end it on your Android smartphone or other device running Chrome. increase.

In a new post on the Google Chrome community page, Google’s Product Support Manager, Craig Tumblison explained more about future changes.

“For anyone using Chrome browser version M48 or lower, Chrome sync has been deprecated in these versions and the M96 launches on a stable channel, as previously shared in the Chrome Enterprise release notes for the M94. We’ll let you know that it won’t work. To continue using Chrome Sync, please update your browser to Chrome version M49 or later. ”

Upgrade time

Users who continue to use Chrome Sync are in the upper right corner of the browser[その他]Click on the menu[Google Chromeを更新]You need to update your browser to Chrome version 49 or later by clicking. However, if you don’t see this option, be aware that you’re already running the latest version of Chrome.

At the same time, if a Chrome update is pending, the icon will be green if released within 2 days, orange if the update was released about 4 days ago, and the update was released at least a week ago. If it turns red. After updating Chrome, you need to restart your browser for the update to take effect.

Google says users will need to update to at least Chrome 49 to continue using Chrome Sync, but version 96 will soon reach a stable channel, but its browser is now version 95. is.

Running all the latest versions of Chrome gives you access to all the latest features and helps protect you from attacks that exploit vulnerabilities that have already been patched to Google’s browser.

Want to improve your browsing experience?See a summary of the best browsers, the best VPN services, and the best proxies

Via Bleeping Computer

