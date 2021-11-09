Google explains how to fix Pixel 6 fingerprint reader – geek review





As Pixel 6 orders slowly reach customers, reports of “impaired” or unresponsive fingerprint readers become very common. Immediately after the launch of the Pixel 6, we provided three simple solutions to this problem, but now Google offers some official tips for getting the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor to work.

Google explains why its fingerprint sensor is unstable

We weren’t too surprised when people started complaining about the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor. Yes, most in-display fingerprint readers are fairly responsive, but rarely have the speed and accuracy of a dedicated fingerprint sensor or button. In addition, the optical sensors used by Google can cause problems with screen protectors, dry fingers, and other small obstacles.

We’re sorry for the inconvenience. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes an enhanced security algorithm. In some cases, these additional protections may take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try the troubleshooting steps: https: //t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. thank you. ^ Levis

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

However, according to Google, the “enhanced security algorithm” is actually the cause of fingerprint issues for Pixel 6 users. The company doesn’t explain how “security algorithms” work, but claims that Pixel 6 can scan fingerprints slower than other phones.

Solution: Firmly Press It Idea Ink Design / Shutterstock.com

If re-registering your fingerprint with Pixel 6 does not unlock the device, we recommend that you press your finger firmly against the optical sensor to hold it in place. It’s probably a simpler solution you’ve been hoping for, but hey, I think you need to deal with those slow “security algorithms”.

In particular, according to Google, the Pixel6 fingerprint sensor can cause problems in direct sunlight. This makes sense, considering that the optical sensor is basically just a camera that looks at your finger. If you’re having trouble using the Pixel 6 fingerprint reader in a bright environment (outdoors or near a window), try pressing it firmly until it’s unlocked.

I think this solution is a bit strange, but it makes sense. When re-registering your fingerprint, it’s a good idea to press your thumb firmly against the Pixel 6 and register the same fingerprint twice for better accuracy. (Note that only 5 fingerprints can be registered at a time.)

Justin Duino with a certified screen protector

When ReviewGeek staff had a problem with the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor, the problem was resolved as soon as the cheap screen protector was removed. Some screen protectors seem to ruin the optical fingerprint sensor. And now Google is proposing some “certified” screen protectors to make things work properly.

The following brands of screen protectors are proposed by Google.

Otterbox Zagg Panzer Glass

By the way, carriers often stick screen protectors to their devices without telling their customers. These screen protectors are usually pretty cheap — they’re not useless, but as you know, they’re not great. If you’re having trouble with your Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor, double-check that you’re not unknowingly using a cheap screen protector.

Other official tips Google

Do you still have problems? Google offers several more solutions to fingerprint reader issues. These solutions are (probably) not as useful as the steps above, so I’ll list them in a simple bulleted list.

Moisturizing: The optical fingerprint sensor does not work well with dry fingers. It gets cold, so you need to use a little moisturizer. Always-on: When always-on is enabled, you can unlock your smartphone a little faster.[設定]Go to[表示]Open and[画面のロック]Go to[常に時間と情報を表示する]Toggle. (You can also use “tap to check phone” or “lift to check phone”.) Update Phone: Update to the latest version of Android. This may include improvements to the fingerprint sensor software.

If all these steps do not resolve the issue with your Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor, go to the Google Support page, scroll down and[お問い合わせ]Click the button.

Source: Google

