Minnesota Twins Announces Tech Accelerator for Innovation and New Revenue





Minnesota Twins has launched Techstars’ new technology accelerator, the Minnesota Twins Accelerator, and announced 10 startups from the sports technology and entertainment sector as the first cohort of this off-season 13-week team program.

Twins has partnered with Colorado-based seed accelerator Techstars on an initiative with a market capitalization of over $ 60 billion. They are the second major league baseball team to fund accelerators, after the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In an interview, Chris Isles, Senior Director of Brand Experience and Innovation Twins, has three main reasons for deciding to enter this space. One is its branding play. I was trying to push the Minnesota Twins brand beyond baseball. The two were trying to infuse innovation throughout the Minnesota Twins culture. And three aimed to diversify their revenue sources as a baseball team.

Twins and Techstars has selected companies from thousands of applicants across the United States, including sustainable seasoning producers, high school sports media platforms, location-based search engines, and online experience platforms.

One of the companies chosen is Jonah Travis, a 28-year-old entrepreneur and four-time Ivy League basketball champion at Harvard University. His company, Knoow, is a real-time location-based app that allows users to reach out to other users and get information for a small fee. He came up with the idea while looking for a pick-up basketball game in Brooklyn.

In an interview, Travis said he couldn’t find a place to pick up basketball. I’ve heard of the legendary pickup basketball, but every time they calm down on the spot and ride Uber and arrive at the court, they either have a league or are empty. Minneapolis indigenous people add features such as information about stadium kiosk routes and parking solutions that are closest to all problems that make life unnecessarily complicated and can be solved simply by asking someone you already know. I am planning to do that.

Some of this year’s startups are focused on sports, but partners have said it’s by no means a prerequisite. They sought a company that could offer applications beyond the sports world.

This is part of the upcoming three-month schedule, Brett Brohl, managing director of accelerators, said in an interview. How can these companies be connected to the Minnesota Twins and other sports worlds, Minnesota and beyond?

The program uses mentors from Twins organizations and elsewhere in the sports industry to help start-ups build connections.

