I’m having trouble launching the game due to an expired domain

On November 7, consumers of various titles were unable to launch the game. The range of games affected seems to be wide, and users are now visiting forums such as ResetEra, Reddit, and the Steams community page to understand why. They quickly discovered that all games that couldn’t be launched shared something in common. It’s Denuvo software. After a little research, I found that the cause was an expired domain.

The infamous Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology, Denuvo, is often in the news. These headlines are rare because game fans are happy. Developers use DRM protection software to prevent piracy, which often causes other problems in games.

Gamers have accused Denuvo of slowing the performance of the game. In 2018, Tekken 7 director Katsuhiro Harada accused Denuvo of dropping frame rates in the PC version of the game.

There was a problem with “TEKKEN 7 for PC”. The frame rate drops due to hits such as Akuma’s “Shakunetsu Hadoken”. Since it is not a graphic or CPU processing problem, changing the PC settings does not solve the problem (encryption program problem). We will fix it in the near future. Sorry, please wait for Plz.

Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) April 13, 2018

A recent developer who commented on the performance issues caused by Denuvo is Amplitude Studios. Prior to the release of Humankind, fans visited the Amplitude forum and asked the developers to remove Denuvo sometime after the game was released. Romain de Waubert de Genlis, co-founder, chief operating officer, and creative director responded directly to the thread to explain their decision to use Denuvo.

This year was one of Steam’s most wishlisted games. Therefore, it is known to be the target of pirates more than any other game so far. If Denuvo could postpone the cracked version for just a few days, it would really help protect our launch already, he explained. That said, our priority is always the best possible experience for the players who buy our games and support us. Denuvo never affects a player’s performance. Also, I don’t want to sacrifice quality. I believe it’s possible with proper integration, but I’ve found that the currently integrated method isn’t enough and can’t be fixed before release. So we are taking it out.

However, the inability to launch the game is a new level of performance issue.

Denuvo has provided PC Gamer with a statement confirming that the domain issue is the cause of the issue. They argued that this issue is currently being fixed and that they will work to avoid such downtime in the future.

