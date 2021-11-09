A shocking leak reveals an exciting next movie





Star Wars hasn’t gone as planned, but the future of the film series hasn’t been so uncertain since Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2021. Faraway galaxies continue to expand by streaming, but the future on the big screen is unknown.

Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi are all working on their own films, but it’s not yet clear when any of these films will be released. But in the meantime, it seems that an exciting new Star Wars movie could set the stage for a live-action version of a very popular (and highly underrated) part of the Star Wars timeline. ..

Rumor has it that the next Star Wars movie may return to the Old Republic. Here’s everything you need to know.

Star Wars: The Old Republic

According to simultaneous rumors from BigScreenLeaks, Jordan Maison and Adam Frazier, the next Star Wars movie will cover the Old Republic. Only one of these sources reporting rumors is not well justified, but all three together give some weight to the possibilities. In addition, the film may begin filming as early as 2022.

The Old Republic is not a new but surprising area for Star Wars cinemas. The Old Republic, most famous as the setting for the video game series “Knights of the Old Republic,” covers thousands of years before the first part of the trilogy, in which a system alliance ruled the galaxy. This was the predecessor of the capital R Republic, which is celebrating autumn in the first part series.

A new path for Star Wars movies

The Old Republic Knights video game spotlighted the Old Republic. EA games

Star Wars doesn’t release movies on a regular basis every year like the sequel trilogy. Instead, each upcoming film is clearly made up of itself, leaving temple time for development. Meanwhile, the constant cancellations of Star Wars TV, such as The Mandalorian, Bad Batch, Star Wars: The Vision, and the upcoming series of Boba Fett’s books, keep things fresh.

None of these projects cover the Old Republic era, but other Star Wars gossip shows a revival of that time in galactic history. Apart from the High Republic multimedia project, which also covers the history of ancient Star Wars, the Knights of the Old Republic video game is set for a complete remake of the new future.

Star Wars: When is the Old Republic’s release date?

Is this new movie why Disney delayed Patty Jenkins’ Rogue squadron?Lucasfilm

So when do you think you can see this movie or the Star Wars movie in the theater? The best guess would be December, since it’s the month when all the sequel trilogy films premiered past the release date in the past.

Avatar 2 is scheduled for release in December 2022, but Patty Jenkins’ Rogue squadron has been delayed from the perch in December 2023. Is Disney Creating a Room for the Old Republic? It’s too early to say, but it seems that some sort of remodeling is underway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inverse.com/entertainment/star-wars-next-movie-old-republic-leaks

