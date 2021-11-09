REAL Report: Students Address Louisiana’s Economic Situation





When Dr. Patrick Scott was appointed director of the Louisianatex Center for Economic Research in 2018, he immediately began thinking about ways to join both internal and external campus communities.

I have decided that the surest way to strengthen the center is through the involvement of a joint curriculum that connects students directly to research opportunities, Scott said. He then developed ECON 425: Regional Economic Analysis, a one-hour course for undergraduate students.

In this class, Tech students will showcase their skills in the quarterly publication REAL Report.

I treat ECON425 students like free-range chickens, Scott joked. They find what they are interested in, learn it in depth, and write that section of the report. The freedom to choose each research topic stimulates intellectual curiosity and ambition.

Over the years, students have produced reports on a variety of topics, including recent dormitory construction and job growth from state-wide employment shocks. Most students come to the classroom already thinking about what they want to write about.

One of Dr. Scotts’ favorite entries was written by Jared Johnson, who was interested in policy after an internship in the Governor’s Office. In his report, Johnson investigated the impact of TOPS and whether the program achieved its goals: wage growth. Jared, who currently holds a Master’s degree in Public Services and Administration from Texas A & M, concludes that TOPS is not statistically causing wage growth.

In the latest issue, Senior Economics Major Colyn Sevario discussed whether self-selection of future student campus tours demonstrates the academic benefits of students. News Flash: That’s right! On average, after Louisianatex’s best-performing students decided to take campus tours, enrollment staff were able to place more emphasis on the quality of these tours.

The REAL Report is a unique opportunity for economics, finance and accounting students. However, business college students have more hands-on opportunities. The Bulldog Marketing Consultants and Student Managed Investment Fund are just two examples of other programs that help students gain hands-on experience.

Dr. Scott says that learning how to explain a complex topic to someone who doesn’t understand its nuances is to raise something, and the REAL report does exactly that for that student. ..

Under Dr. Patrick Scott’s energetic and passionate leadership, students push the boundaries of intellectual curiosity and academic ambition. According to Scott, the sky is the limit when there is curiosity and ambition.

This story was written by marketing student Sophie Edwards.

