Tests show that the Pixel 6 can’t really perform a 30W fast charge





Enlarge / Pixel 6 Pro.

Ron Amadeo

The Pixel 6 has long been Google’s most competitive hardware release, but it’s still lagging behind when it comes to fast charging. OnePlus offers its own 65W fast charge, and Qualcomm’s latest charging solution can reach 100W. According to Google, the Pixel 6 can be charged at 30W. This is slower than the best Android smartphones in its price range.

Mobile phone reviews found the Pixel 6 to charge slowly, but Android Authority’s Robert Triggs reported that the Pixel 6 didn’t even meet the modest 30W claim on the spec sheet. In testing, Triggs was still able to get the phone to peak at 22 wands, but not too long. In his tests, it took 111 minutes to fully charge the Pixel 6 Pro’s 5000mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent, even with the official “30 W” Google adapter (not included in the box). rice field.

Samsung is a great counterexample. The 5000 mAh Galaxy S21 Ultra can be charged from 0 to 100 in 62 minutes. This is 49 minutes faster than the “30W” Pixel 6, even though Samsung only advertises a “25W” fast charge. According to Triggs, the Galaxy S21 Ultra actually peaks at 28W during charging faster than advertised.

Google isn’t completely lying about the Pixel 6’s charging speed, but there are some misleading statements on its website. According to the official spec sheet, mobile phones can be “charged up to 50% in about 30 minutes with a Google 30 W USB-C charger”. Therefore, the charger recommended by Google can charge 30 W, but technically it doesn’t have to be a phone without a wattage. The fine print at the bottom of the page also says “actual charging speed may be slow”, but that doesn’t mean that Google’s marketing is completely honest. According to Triggs tests, smartphones actually reach 50% charge in 30 minutes, but there’s no reason to expect the Pixel 6 to take another 81 minutes to transition from 50% to 100.

Fast charging is one of the most influential innovations that has hit smartphones in recent years. Most phones get small spec bumps every year, but fast charging on devices like the 65 W OnePlus 9 really changes the way people use their smartphones. You can charge the battery from zero to full in 30 minutes, so you don’t have to recharge your phone every night. The OnePlus 9 Pro charges so fast that you just plug it in for a few minutes when it’s low before you go anywhere. You probably won’t charge from scratch, so if you’re doing an average 1% battery increase every 18 seconds, you don’t need 30 minutes. Just connect your phone for a few minutes and you’re good to go.

There are some concerns that the additional heat from fast charging can cause the battery to deteriorate faster, but there is little solid evidence that this is happening. However, quick charging is optional. If you’re worried about long-term battery deterioration, you can always use a slow charger. Having the option of fast charging when it’s really fast has proven to be a game changer.

I asked Google for comment. I will update this article if I get a reply.

