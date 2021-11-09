Taiwanese machine maker talks about innovation targeting North America





As North American woodworkers struggle with labor issues, Taiwanese machine makers believe there is an answer to new labor-saving smart machines and innovative automation solutions that connect not only Taiwanese machines but also machines from other countries. I am. All parts of the campaign led by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

According to the Taipei International Trade Center (ITC), Taiwan’s global exports of woodworking machines in 2020 will be US $ 713 million, ranking fourth in the world export market. Despite the pandemic hitting the world, Taiwan achieved strong growth in the first two quarters of 2021, up 35.79%. In particular, referring to North American woodworking machinery exports, Taiwan’s sales in 2020 were US $ 479 million, an increase of nearly 47%.

Under the global trend of smart machinery, and with the joint efforts of industry and government, the woodworking machinery industry in Taiwan has been transformed and upgraded, said Michael Chang, CEO of Leader McMachine Lee Co., Ltd. rice field. Taiwan. Smart manufacturing has played an important role in staying competitive.

Mr. Chan also suggested that Taiwan is in a unique position to meet market demand and technology. Taiwan has a community of 200 companies that manufacture woodworking machines. According to Chan, each specializes in a particular category of equipment. Through many years of research and development, this Taiwanese manufacturer’s hub has built a complete and close supply chain capable of producing highly customized products.

As an example, let’s take a look at four Taiwanese manufacturers and what they offer to North American customers.

Leadermac Machinery Co. is proud to be the world’s second largest manufacturer of 4-sided molding machines.

Leadermac: Intelligent Automation and Connectivity Leadermac Machinery Co. is proud to be the world’s second largest manufacturer of 4-sided molding machines, with products sold by local distributors or dealers in 65 countries around the world. Founded in Taichung in 1972, Leadermac also manufactures high-performance, high-precision products such as flooring machines, grinders, automatic in-feed / out-feed, and full-line systems.

Our goal is to produce the highest quality machines possible, Chan said. Advances in CNC technology also allow customers to create high quality final products with speed and efficiency. Our machines are more stable and user-friendly than ever, and complex functions have been simplified for operators.

Some advances include automated tool changes and Industry 4.0 features and remote maintenance. These intelligent systems capture data on all machine functions, such as spindle and knife conditions, to optimize machine maintenance, Chan said. Engineering can now solve problems in real time from anywhere in the world.

Boarke offers custom automation for wooden construction like this 6-axis CNC production line.

Boarke Group: CNC Technology Boarke Group has distributors in 48 countries and territories and exports to more than 100 countries. Its main product line includes exports of CNC machines, wide belt sanders, and package plants. The company has been active in the US market since 1976, working closely with US end users to develop new technologies and features.

For many years, Boarke has been selling private label and co-branded products, but said it intends to raise awareness of its own branded products. The main focus is to improve the usability of machines for the highly demanding North American market.

Gradual innovation will enhance the competitiveness of the product, such as adjusting the knife shaft of the planar wide belt sander, by adding micrometers to allow customers to quickly and accurately adjust the processing thickness. President Bill Hung said. The control system employs dual circuit protection to reduce the risk of abrasive cloth loss and downtime. In the customized model, multi-functionality has been added to the scope of the machine so that it can continue to function even if the customer’s manufacturing process changes.

Boarke considers Italian and German companies to be its major competitors in the US market. According to the company, in addition to its affordability, the main advantages of Boarke machines are the durability of the product and the high degree of customization.

Boarke officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to highly automated manufacturing. The company is working to turn single-machine automation into partial process automation and even entire line automation. The remote control for their app is a trending solution for US manufacturers to combat the labor problems that cause pandemics.

The Boarke Group points out past innovations and numerous pending international patents, stating that it is ready to be at the forefront of modern woodworking machine technology.

The new Ren Yang, which sells desktop CNC machines under the Bravoprodigy brand, targets both the prototyping and DIY markets.

New Ren Yang (Bravoprodigy): Prototyping, DIY New Ren Yang is the best known Taiwanese company for desktop CNC brand Bravoprodigy. According to the company, mini CNCs can be used for prototyping, customization, mass production and even DIY use. The main feature of our products is focused on humanized operation and control systems, said general manager Steve Chen. This is a great tool for CNC beginners to learn CNC operation.

While many competing machines come from manufacturers that require users to assemble their own machines, Bravoprodigy’s machines are designed for immediate use. Our machine users don’t have to worry about improper installation or calibration of the machine or problems with machine accuracy, Chen said.

Currently, the company’s North American strategy is both to promote its brand through distributors and to partner with other well-known brands to rebrand New Wren Yang products. It is said that it is looking to the future that fuses mini CNC and everyday life. The compact size also gives the machine a high degree of mobility, and the machine is considered ideal for small businesses or side businesses. New Renyan sees demand rising with the rise of the manufacturer movement.

The machine itself is versatile. Each machine can be equipped with three functions: CNC, laser and impact dot peen, and the control system automatically recognizes various modules. The company also sees great opportunities in the classroom. This makes Bravoprodigy a designated brand for educational institutions, revealing a futuristic combination of CNC application diversity and STEAM education.

OAV has been in business for over 40 years, manufacturing edge banders, CNC routers, band saws, dust collectors and sliding table saws.

OAV: Customized Machines The main task of OAVs is to provide the highest levels of customer satisfaction, said General Manager Dennis Liu. OAV has been manufacturing woodworking machines for over 40 years and the machines are sold to more than 65 countries around the world.

Major machines include edge banding, CNC routers, band saws, dust collectors, and sliding table saws. OAV machines and tools are manufactured to the strictest quality control standards in the industry, Liu said. All inspection procedures meet or exceed the requirements of ISO 9001: 2015. Take a look at some OAV machines here.

The OAVs Max370p Edge Bander is a full-featured edge banding machine that includes priming, automatic gluing, front and back trimming, top and bottom trimming, rounding, scraping and polishing.

OAV’s A400M Sliding Table Saw is designed as a rugged panel cutting machine for large scale production, making cutting easier and more accurate.

OAV’s CNC 4×8 Machine Center is designed for processing complex parts of cabinet doors, solid wood doors, computer desks and furniture.

For 42 years, OAV’s mission has always been to provide solutions that help woodworking customers move forward, especially with smart machines and the best after-sales service, and their top priority is always the highest level possible. Creating customer satisfaction. , Liu.OAV continues to upgrade processes and equipment with the aim of building a digital management system with high-tech, well-organized facilities to serve a diverse range of customers. increase.

As OAV’s mission is to help customers get reliable, user-friendly and affordable machines, we listen to their demands and create the products they need. ..

Promotional Initiatives TAITRA is committed to promoting these companies and many from Taiwan to share their position among the international leaders in woodworking machines. Mr Chan said that Taiwanese woodworking machine makers are known for producing high-quality machines that can compete at the technical level with equipment made anywhere in the world, including Europe. Taiwan’s global growth in woodworking machine exports is a testament to the reputation and trust of the quality our manufacturers have earned. From basic machinery to advanced Industry 4.0 compliant systems, Taiwan’s woodworking machinery industry offers one-stop shopping for the manufacturing needs of any company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/technology/taiwan-machinery-makers-talk-technology-innovation-target-north-america

