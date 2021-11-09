Description of Horizon Forbidden West’s new spike thrower





Every time Guerrilla Games peeks behind the curtain to fans for a glimpse of Horizon Forbidden West, how much the Dutch studio is determined to grow on the solid foundation established in the first entry of the series. Became clear. Among other factors such as improved visual fidelity, improved close quarters combat, and a new Zelda-inspired traversal mechanism, Alloy’s follow-up adventure is far more than the February release scheduled for PS4 and PS5. It seems to be formed early.

In addition to other factors such as the expanded world and the development of alloys as characters, hunter weapons and gadget weapons within the Horizon Forbidden West have also been developed and properly tuned. One of the tools that the studio is already in the spotlight is the all-new Spike Thrower. This should add exciting versatility to the title’s gameplay loop, thanks to its unique tactical options.

What is a spike thrower?

Within Alloy’s Horizon Forbidden West Arsenal, you’ll find a range of return weapons like the Hunt Bow and Blast Sling, as well as many new shiny toys like the Spike Thrower. Beyond the simple-sounding name probably appropriate for the apocalyptic setting in which modern society has collapsed, this particular projectile-based weapon is notable for having spear-shaped ammunition. The devastated future of robots, inspired by the spear-thrower tool used by ancient humans to throw spears, gives a brilliant version of the Guerrilla Games weapons and offers the potential for more devastating explosions.

Fans were the first to get a glimpse of SpikeThrower’s behavior during the game’s State of Play presentation in May. Alloy used this tool to fire both traditional javelins in addition to the more explosive ones. Weapons seem to work in a typical way similar to RPGs, although comparisons may not fit perfectly, thanks to the various ammo types that appear to be makeable. In a recent PlayStation Blog post, Guerrilla Games community lead Bo de Vries outlined how spike throwers provide players with high damage output. This seems to further support this.

Use of spike thrower

During the State of Play presentation at Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy was seen using the potential of an explosion against Spike Thrower and a Tremortusk robot like a giant mammoth. Based on this video and the blog post mentioned above, this weapon appears to be particularly effective against this new threat and other major enemies in the game.

If the recent Fall Guys x Horizon crossover leak featuring robot rhinos is any sign, Alloy appears to face a larger robot in the sequel. Many have thicker skin-like armor than ever before. With this in mind, spike thrower javelins are one of the best ways for players to quickly mitigate the protection of these robots before attacking the weaknesses that are subsequently exposed with another tool. It’s easy to imagine.

Guerrilla Games summarized on several occasions the desire to create opportunities to promote dynamic gameplay, where it feels encouraged to switch weapons and styles on the fly in the middle of combat. .. The ratchet and crank-like weapon wheels from the original game are back to partially support this. On the other hand, weapons that fit certain niches, such as spike throwers, are clearly being put into the mix to further boost combat ideas and pace.

A recent gameplace snippet focused on new pullcasters, premiered on the PlayStation Twitter account, saw Alloy switching between a gadget, her traditional bow, and a shield wing glider. Spike throwers may be added to this mix. A powerful launcher can, in theory, create damaged points on the body of an enemy that the player can wrestle with and even attack before gliding semi-quietly.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

Elden Ring doesn’t seem to let the player pause the game

Fans have admitted that the FromSoftware menu feature seems to be back after the detailed gameplay of Elden Ring was revealed last Thursday.

