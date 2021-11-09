China Accelerates Green and Low Carbon Development with Science and Technology Innovation – Manila Breaking News





People’s Daily

China is making great efforts to coordinate development and carbon emission reductions and balance economic growth and environmental protection, by taking full advantage of science and technology innovation, a key and rapidly changing variable. We are trying to turn the tremendous challenge of promoting green and low carbon development into an opportunity. A changing world.

The photo taken on October 4, 2021 shows an aerial photograph of a fish light complementary solar power project in Digang Village, Nanxun District, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, eastern China. (Photo courtesy of Zhou Hongfeng / Peoples Daily Online)

The country aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060, facilitating tight schedules, heavy challenges, and the transition to green and low-carbon development. We are facing great pressure to do. It took years to move from peak carbon dioxide emissions to achieving carbon neutrality. This is much shorter than the time it took developed countries to reach their goals.

Zhejiang Province in eastern China does not have many benefits of energy resources such as daylight hours, so some companies in the state are developing innovative projects such as solar power (PV) agriculture projects and fish light supplement PV power generation projects. Leading the study of the model. Projects that allow multiple energy sources to complement each other, industrial and commercial rooftop PV projects, household PV projects, and integrated energy services.

A PV power generation project built by China’s smart energy solution provider CHINT in the shallow waters of Yueqing, Wenzhou, Zhejiang will not only produce 180 million kWh of electricity annually, but also reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 134,000. It corresponds to that. Although it is a ton per year, we have also succeeded in planting sea rice under PV panels and in salt water alkaline soil, and cultivating agricultural products such as wild rice and lotus roots on a trial basis.

The company’s rooftop PV power generation system has an average annual power generation capacity of nearly 400,000 kWh, saving more than 270,000 yuan ($ 41,850) in electricity costs for Rakusei’s CHINT IoT and Sensor Industrial Zone.

Another example of a new science and technology application scenario in an industrial complex, the smart energy management cloud platform helps monitor energy equipment and energy consumption in real time, using big data and artificial intelligence to make power networks smarter. , Make power more valuable (AI), and other technologies.

An aerial photograph taken on September 7, 2021 shows a distributed photovoltaic panel installed on the roof of the CHINTIoT and Sensor Industrial Zone in Yueqing, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, eastern China. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan / Peoples Daily Online)

As industry insiders have pointed out, new energy resources are bringing about unexpected changes in the world driven by continuous technological innovation.

As a direct participant in market activities, companies have keen insight into market demand. At the 2nd International Conference on Industrial Energy Internet Innovation Development held in Wenzhou in July this year, carbon peaks and carbon neutrality became a hot topic and attracted a great deal of attention from the participants of the conference.

In fact, more and more companies are finding business opportunities that are bearing fruit and driving green, smart manufacturing and digitalization of the industry.

Wenzhou has further integrated AI into manufacturing through efforts such as remodeling traditional manufacturing and launching programs to promote the digitization of the industry, and has many excellent in emerging industries such as PV, wind and energy. A collection of companies and major projects. storage.

The fact is that cities develop green and low carbon by stimulating the company’s intrinsic power for science and technology innovation and strengthening efforts to help them grow into truly capable innovators. Prove that it can better facilitate key technology breakthroughs and advance the transition to production modes for energy savings and carbon reduction.

China’s carbon peak and carbon neutral goals show significant changes in both development and governance patterns. In the process of achieving the goals, governments at various levels across the country have also played a full role in guiding and facilitating market activities. We have effectively promoted green, low-carbon, high-quality development by innovating systems, ensuring policy support, and improving incentives, guidance, oversight and evaluation mechanisms.

The photo shows a generator installed at a wind power plant on Jintang Island, Dinghai District, Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, eastern China on October 8, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Yao Feng / Peoples Daily Online)

For example, the Yueqing government is more advantageous and differentiating in terms of finance, taxation, land use, etc. from companies that are successful in saving energy and reducing carbon based on energy prices, including energy consumption per unit. Provides the policy. Value added, carbon emissions per unit of output, and the percentage of clean energy in the energy mix.

In this way, the city has guided and motivated businesses to innovate and unlock the potential for digital transformation and low-carbon development.

As the country accelerates its steps towards energy savings and carbon emission reductions, many strategic emerging industries benefit from related efforts, enjoy rapid growth, and traditional manufacturing also for green and digital transformation. We are accepting huge development opportunities. analysis.

By taking advantage of the key variables of science and technology innovation, seizing new opportunities and creating new economic growth points, the country is expected to achieve the greatest increase in the pursuit of quality development.

