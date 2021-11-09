Integrate Google Maps into your dashboard-no code required





When performing surgery in a physical location, such as a warehouse or headquarters, it can be very helpful to make decisions with visual aids such as maps. With easy access to the map on the dashboard, you’ll have access to this visual aid, as well as all the big numbers and data you need to get a complete picture of your operation.

How do I integrate Google Maps into my dashboard to automatically display my location?

Platform used:

Time to build the tool:

Average 1 minute 53 seconds.

Test cost:

Google Maps ($ 0 to embed stats location) + Jestor ($ 0 for 200 actions / month) = $ 0.00 ** Costs may vary due to provider price changes.

Two steps to integrate Google Maps into your dashboard 1. Create embeddable HTML code.

There are many tools available online to generate embeddable HTML code for Google Maps. This example uses this. Simply enter the desired address, click the button and get the code you need for the next step.

2. Create an app that displays a map.

Create an app in Jestor and name it MapApp. Create one component in this app. It is an embedded component that displays a map.

embedded:[+]Click the icon and then[埋め込み]Click. Name it Google Maps and paste the code you got in step 1.

Resize the component to your liking and save.

You can embed a map directly in your app in just two steps. As I said before, it’s really handy when you need to make some decisions. Is the customer too far to deliver? Are there any unexplored areas nearby with potential customers? Its top-down view is another tool that helps you think out of the box.

What is Jester?

Jestor is a no-code tool for building scalable internal systems at high speed. You can create apps, automations, workflows, and databases that are customized for your company. Unlimited users, records, apps, automation.Try it for free here

