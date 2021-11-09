Forrester Predictions 2022: Technology Moves From Problem Solving to Long-Term Innovation





Over the last two years, tech executives have faced unprecedented challenges as they have led companies through pandemic challenges. Most successful, it has driven customer and employee transformation, accelerating creativity and innovation much faster than we thought it would be. However, during the pandemic, many companies fell further behind.

I believe this story will continue in 2022, but with a slight twist. For most of 2020 and 2021, tech executives focused on short-term decisions and responding to unforeseen changes. By 2022, they will return to solving long-term challenges. Best of all, we leverage a customer-oriented approach to technology to help companies quickly restructure their business structures and capabilities to meet the needs of future customers and employees with adaptability, creativity, and resilience. Allows you to meet. This is called a future fit. According to the data, FutureFit companies outperform their peers by 2.8 times.

What are the trends in 2022 that lag behind future fit companies? This is part of Forrester’s 2022 forecast for technology executives.

State-of-the-art technology executives will leap from digital-centric to human-centric technological transformation. With continued digital identity and a declining return on IT investments, companies need to look for new ways to demonstrate their business value in crowded markets. Leading companies address this issue by unleashing employee creativity and establishing a new era of change, including human-centric technology initiatives that form a close link between customer experience (CX) and employee experience. .. Ultimately, this gives you a competitive advantage and productivity. Technician panic creates a huge gap until new sourcing models become mainstream. The slow movement of tech executives into a future-friendly talent strategy has led to a painful talent shortage. IT companies face the highest turnover rates and take the longest time to fill the job openings in all industries. As a result, the demand for procuring technical skills has skyrocketed, far exceeding the supply. Correspondingly, future fitters will use cloud-first platform-based architectures and adopt low-code, no-code solutions to reduce the need for cutting-edge technology skills. They also look to new procurement models. Companies that do not face this challenge rely on raising wages to attract talent, which has a (usually negative) economic impact on the enterprise and the entire talent market. The forced and rapid acceleration of technology exacerbates 60 years of technical debt. Percentage of companies. Companies are rushing to roll out new digital capabilities to serve their customers. While these initiatives have short-term benefits, the vast majority of companies will experience long-term distress in the form of swelling technical debt. Future fitters will manage their technical debt by sharing accountability with their business peers, providing seamless end-to-end CX across functionality, short-term bursts of rapid execution, and adaptability. Balance an operational value stream, a long-term approach to CX ecosystem mapping. During the process of modernizing the technology architecture and migrating to the cloud.

Download Forrester’s free forecasting guide to understand the key dynamics that will affect organizations in the Asia Pacific region next year. To dig deeper, check out Predictions 2022’s free webinar series and interact directly with the analysts who made the predictions.

This post was written by Forrester Vice President and Research Director Matthew Guarini and was originally posted here.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CDO Trends. Image Credit: iStockphoto / Drepicter

