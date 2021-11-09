OurCrowd implements New Deal policy to strengthen technical relations with Colombia





Israeli venture OurCrowd invites Colombian President Ivan Duque and a delegation of ministers and entrepreneurs at Jerusalem headquarters on Monday to a new agreement to establish a fund to invest in OurCrowd with a high-tech incubator backed by the Colombian government. I signed it. Portfolio company.

The event took place the day before the Colombian Prime Minister opened a trade and innovation office in the Israeli capital on Tuesday. The office is run by iNNpulsa, an entrepreneurial and innovation agency based in Bogotá. The office will be Colombia’s first overseas innovation center and the government plans to open similar offices in South Korea and San Francisco.

Duque leads a delegation of 95 people on a three-day visit to Israel, including Ministers of Defense, Health, Agriculture, Trade, Environmental Protection and Transport. Colombian officials, businessmen, and representatives of the Jewish community also joined the president.

Colombian Transport Minister ngela Mara Orozco also participated in the Prime Minister’s Smart Mobility Summit 2021 in Tel Aviv, November 8-9. The conference will bring together world leaders for a dialogue about the future of transportation.

This is Duque’s first visit to Israel and the second by the President of Colombia. Juan Manuel Santos visited in 2013.

Our Crowd’s rally on Monday was co-sponsored by President Francisco Noguera of iNNpulsa and Flavia Santoro Trujillo, head of Pro Colombia, a government agency that promotes foreign investment in the country.

Our Crowd CEO Jon Medved (right) and Francico Noguera, president of Colombian agency iNNpulsa, hold an agreement signed on November 8, 2021 and invest in OurCrowd, a high-tech incubator backed by the Colombian government. Established a fund that enables Portfolio company. (courtesy)

Our Crowd founder and CEO Jon Medved told The Times of Israel that Colombia is “a tech powerhouse in Latin America with a technology-savvy government led by President Ivan Duque.”

“We are excited to partner with the Colombian government agency iNNpulsa to deepen the technical relationship between the two countries. Some companies are already working effectively and there are many excellent Colombian investors. We are actively looking for new investments. Adding people’s friendliness, national beauty, and exotic beaches and jungles make Colombia a growing Latin 650 million people for Israeli entrepreneurs. I don’t think it’s difficult to make it a hub for the American market, “said Medvede.

In the process of his travels attending many innovation-focused events, he is expected to provide Israeli entrepreneurs with the opportunity to cooperate and invest in Colombian companies.

Duque also met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier Monday, saying that Israeli-Colombian relations have “significantly evolved” over the years.

Colombian President Ivan Duque will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on November 8, 2021. (Haim Zach / GPO)

“Opening the first Colombian innovation office here in Jerusalem is a sign that our relationship is stronger than ever. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, technology and innovation are not just in both countries. We can accomplish amazing things for the whole world. “

“Colombia is an island of economic stability and regional economic leadership,” said Michal Guru Arie, director of economic desks in Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a briefing last Thursday prior to an official visit. I mentioned in. “Therefore, relationships are important both bilaterally and regionally.”

A free trade agreement between Israel and Colombia, the third largest economy in Latin America, came into effect in August 2020. The agreement is Colombia’s first FTA in any country in the Middle East, with 97% of Colombian goods in the tariff-free Israeli market.

In August 2020, at a video conference with then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Duque first announced his intention to open an office to commemorate the ratification of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

He said the new mission would help Colombia enhance opportunities for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Currently, Brazil and Honduras operate trade offices in Jerusalem. Other countries that have trade and / or defense offices in the capital include the Czech Republic, Hungary and Australia. Israel advertised its office as a diplomatic achievement, although it did not meet the flood expectations of the countries opening embassies in Jerusalem after the United States moved in 2018.

While running for president in 2018, Duque told supporters that he was open to moving the Colombian embassy to Jerusalem and wanted to improve good relations with Israel.

