Google is trying to explain why the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor is so slow





For years, we’ve been waiting for Google to make a statement on its flagship smartphone lineup. The Pixel series often feels more like a retrofit than a real challenger to Samsung’s Android throne. This year, with the introduction of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, that has finally changed. Not only are these the most powerful phones Google has ever made, but they also look clearly modern. The new Pixel is an impressive achievement, but some important issues prevent it.

Since its launch, some Pixel 6 owners have complained that the fingerprint sensor is slow. One of the dissatisfied customers complained to Twitter over the weekend. The user holds his finger on the scanner 6-7 times and is eventually forced to enter the PIN anyway. Google’s official Twitter account actually responded and explained why this happened (via Engadget).

We’re sorry for the inconvenience. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes an enhanced security algorithm. In some cases, these additional protections may take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try the troubleshooting steps: https: //t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. thank you. ^ Levis

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

Google states that “enhanced security algorithms” can affect the speed of the sensor when unlocking the Pixel 6. Aside from the explanation, Google’s response seems to indicate that the work of the slow pixel 6 fingerprint sensor is uncorrected. This is a feature, not a bug. Instead, Google redirected the user to a support site page. Here are some of the tips that Google offers on that page:

Get the latest Android updates. Learn how to check and update your Android version. Keep pressing the sensor firmly with your finger until the smartphone is unlocked. Make sure your display is clean and clean. Make sure you are using the same finger that you used when you registered with Fingerprint Unlock. You can add up to 5 fingerprints. Follow the steps to set your fingerprint. If your fingers are too dry, moisturize or re-register your fingerprints.

If you’re also having trouble unlocking your Pixel 6 with your fingerprint sensor, you can try these. That said, some Redditors are convinced that Google has done enough work to implement an optical fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6. One user says the OnePlus 9’s optical sensor feels as fast as the ultrasound scanner above, the Galaxy S21. Other users have pointed out that there is no rush to report concerns about the security of competing fingerprint sensors. Still, these sensors can unlock your phone quickly and consistently.

Perhaps this is not the end of the story. If anything could be done from a software perspective, Google would probably publish a patch in due course. If not, the complaint has just begun.

